Blue Angels split with Portsmouth

CENTENARY, Ohio — Home field advantage is real.

One day after falling by a 4-3 count at Portsmouth, the Gallia Academy softball team thumped the same Lady Trojans, winning by a 16-8 tally in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday in Gallia County.

On Thursday, the Blue Angels (7-11, 7-4 OVC) fell behind 5-0 after the top of the first inning, but began to fight back with Aubrey Unroe scoring on an error in the bottom half. Gallia Academy tied the game at five after RBI singles by Unroe, Hunter Copley, Preslee Reed and Bailey Meadows in the second inning.

GAHS took the lead with one out in the bottom of the third, as Abby Hammons blasted a solo home run. A two-out triple by Reed brought two more runs home, giving the hosts a 8-5 edge at the end of the third.

RBI triples by Hammons and Bailie Young, followed by a Malerie Stanley sacrifice made the Blue Angel lead 11-5 by the end of the fourth inning.

PHS ended a three-inning drought with a run in the top of the fifth, but GAHS plated two in the bottom of the inning, as Meadows doubled home Alex Barnes and then scored on an error.

The Lady Trojans cut their deficit back to six runs, at 13-7, with a run in the top of the sixth. The Blue and White were up nine after the bottom of the sixth, however, as Hammons scored on an error, Copley came home on a double steal, and Reed blasted a solo homer.

PHS scored once in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t add anymore and fell by a 16-8 final.

Copley was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Blue Angels, striking out seven, walking four, and allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and four walks.

Kylee Montgomery started for PHS, pitched 1.1 innings, struck out one batter and surrendered five runs, four earned, on nine hits. Faith Phillips took the loss in 4.2 innings of relief, striking out one, walking one, and giving up 11 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits.

Leading GAHS at the plate, Hammons was 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in, and Reed was 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a run scored and four RBIs. Barnes was 3-for-5 with a double and a run in the win, while Unroe and Copley both had three hits, three runs and one RBI in four and five at-bats respectively.

Young went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI, Meadows was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs, while Stanley singled once, scored once and drove in a run, and Chasity Adams came up with a run.

Leading Portsmouth at the plate, Jacqueline Bautism was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Phillips, Olivia Ramey and Maddie Perry each singled twice and scored once in the setback, with Phillips driving in two runs and Perry picking up one RBI. Cassie Potts tripled once, scored once and drove in two runs for PHS, while Kyndal Kearns singled once and scored once.

Gallia Academy committed two errors and left six runners on base, while PHS had five errors and nine runners stranded.

On Wednesday in Scioto County, PHS led 2-0 after a homer from Bautism in the first inning. GAHS got a run back as Barnes scored on an error in the third, but Portsmouth scored once in the third and once in the sixth to go up 4-1.

A two-run double by Reed in the top of the seventh brought the Blue Angels within one, but the tying run was left on third base and the Blue Angels fell by a 4-3 tally.

Meadows took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out two and walking two, while allowing four earned runs on eight hits.

Montgomery was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Portsmouth, striking out three and surrendering three runs, two earned, on nine hits.

Leading GAHS on offense, Reed and Young both went 2-for-3, with Reed doubling once and driving in two runs. Meadows and Stanley both doubled once in the setback, while Hammons, Copley and Barnes each singled once and scored once.

Portsmouth was led by Bautism, who was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Perry was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while Phillips and Morgan Grashel both singled once and drove in a run.

GAHS ended up with two errors and four runners left on base, while PHS had three errors and six runners stranded.

The Blue and White are back on their home field on Monday against Coal Grove.

