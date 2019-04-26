River Valley pounces Lady Panthers, 11-0

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — This third time was indeed a charm.

The River Valley softball team secured its third shutout victory of the season on Thursday night during an 11-0 thumping of host Southeastern in a six-inning non-conference matchup in Ross County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (11-9) notched their first road shutout while also winning their sixth mercy-rule decision of the year.

Baylee Hollanbaugh tossed a one-hitter as she walked two and struck out seven over six scoreless innings en route to the winning decision. Lockwood had the lone hit for the Lady Panthers to lead off the bottom of the first.

After a scoreless first, the Silver and Black broke into the scoring column in the top of the second as Sierra Somerville reached on a one-out error that allowed Kasey Birchfield to come home for a permanent lead of 1-0.

Hollanbaugh singled home Kaylee Tucker for a 2-0 edge, then Cierra Roberts knocked in Somerville with a fielder’s choice that made it 3-0 nine outs into regulation.

Tucker singled home Grace Hash in the top of the third, then Somerville followed with fielder’s choice that plated Birchfield for a 5-0 edge.

Chloe Gee then scored on a passed ball with two away, and Hollanbaugh doubled home Somerville one batter later to increase the advantage out to 7-0.

Birchfield doubled home Hash with two away in the fourth for an eight-run cushion, then Brooklyn Sizemore drove in Roberts with a two-out single in the fifth for a 9-0 advantage.

Hash scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth while increasing the lead to double digits, then Hollanbaugh singled in Tucker with two away while wrapping up the 11-run outcome.

The Lady Raiders outhit the hosts by a sizable 13-1 overall margin and also played an error-free game, while the Blue and White committed four errors. RVHS stranded nine runners on base, while the Lady Panthers left five on the bags.

Lockwood took the loss after surrendering 10 runs (three earned), 11 hits and three walks over five innings while striking out one.

Hollanbaugh led River Valley with four hits and three RBIs, followed by Sizemore, Hash and Somerville with two safeties apiece. Birchfield, Tucker and Skylar Jones also had a hit each in the triumph.

The Lady Raiders hosted Fort Frye on Friday and return to action Monday when they travel to Albany for a TVC Ohio contest against Alexander at 5 p.m.

River Valley sophomore Sierra Somerville belts out a hit during an April 24 softball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.28-RV-Somerville.jpg River Valley sophomore Sierra Somerville belts out a hit during an April 24 softball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

