Blue Devils sweep Portsmouth, 9-4

CENTENARY, Ohio — A day later and a little closer.

One day after the Gallia Academy baseball team defeated Portsmouth by a 12-1 tally in Scioto County, the Blue Devils completed the season sweep of PHS, as GAHS knocked off the visiting Trojans by a 9-4 count in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday at Bob Eastman Field.

Gallia Academy (11-6, 7-4 OVC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Wyatt Sipple and Josh Faro scored on sac-flies by Brendan Carter and Garrett McGuire respectively.

A two-out error allowed the Trojans to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the second inning, but the PHS lead was short-lived. With one-out in the bottom of the second, Cole Davis singled home Trent Johnson and then scored on a passed ball to give GAHS the lead for good.

Later in the frame, Sipple scored on an error, Carter scored on a single by Morgan Stanley, and Faro came home on a wild pitch to make the Blue Devil lead 7-3.

Gallia Academy’s lead grew to 9-3, as Sipple singled home Andrew Toler in the third, and McGuire scored on a double steal in the fourth.

Portsmouth got one run back in the top of the fifth, but didn’t score again and fell by a 9-4 final.

GAHS senior Justin McClelland was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for the hosts, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out two. Johnson pitched the remainder of the game, giving up an unearned run on three walks, while striking out one.

Danny Lattimore took the pitching loss in four innings for the Trojans, surrendering nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits and three walks, while striking out three. William Sturgill threw the final two innings in shut out fashion, walking one and striking out one for PHS.

Sipple led the Blue Devil offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and one run batted in. Faro doubled once and scored twice in the win, Johnson doubled once and scored once, while Davis singled once, scored once and drove in one run.

Stanley, Toler and Cade Roberts came up with a single apiece in the contest, with Stanley earning an RBI and Toler scoring a run. McGuire and Carter both recorded a run and an RBI for the Blue and White.

Zach Ward singled once and scored once for Portsmouth, Sturgill, Jack Workman and Bryce Wallace each added a single, while Dawein Spence, Drew Roe and Ethan Boggs scored a run apiece.

GAHS committed three errors and left six runners on base, while PHS had two errors and nine runners stranded.

On Monday, the Blue Devils are slated to host Coal Grove.

Gallia Academy senior Wyatt Sipple drives a double to right-center field during the sixth inning of an OVC baseball contest against Rock Hill on April 22 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_GA-Sipple-1.jpg Gallia Academy senior Wyatt Sipple drives a double to right-center field during the sixth inning of an OVC baseball contest against Rock Hill on April 22 in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

