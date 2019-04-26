Point Pleasant pounds Tigers, 14-5

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A rather convincing statement.

The Point Pleasant baseball team pounded out 14 hits and scored at least three runs in four different innings on Thursday night while rolling to a 14-5 victory over visiting Chapmanville in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (16-6) led wire-to-wire in the seven-inning affair after plating four runs in the bottom half of the first.

Miles Williams started the frame with a single and advanced to second a Carter Smith walk, then Joel Beattie added a one-out single that loaded the bases. A pair of wild pitches allowed both Williams and Smith to score as Beattie advanced to third for a 2-0 advantage.

Beattie and Hunter Blain scored on a two-out single by Wyatt Wilson that increased the lead out to 4-0 after one complete.

The Tigers answered with a run in the top of the second as J.D. Ferrell reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error that trimmed the deficit down to three.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fourth as Brody Jeffers belted a solo homer to right-center with one away, then Wilson doubled in both Beattie and Blain while extending the lead out to 7-1.

CHS plated two runs in the top of the fifth to pull back to within four, but the Red and Black retaliated with a trio of scores in their half of the frame.

An error allowed both Josh Wamsley and Williams to cross home plate for a 9-3 edge, then Smith came around on a sacrifice fly to center by Morrow for a seven-run cushion.

The Orange and Black put up two more runs in the top of the sixth, but PPHS answered with four runs and four hits in the home half of the sixth for a 14-5 advantage.

Point Pleasant outhit the guests by a 14-7 overall margin and both teams committed five errors apiece in the contest. The Big Blacks stranded 10 runners on base, while Chapmanville left six on the bags.

Morrow was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three unearned runs, five hits and one walk over five innings. Chase Berry took the loss for CHS after surrendering 10 runs (seven earned), 10 hits and four walks over four frames while fanning one.

Williams and Wamsley led Point with three hits apiece, followed by Beattie and Wilson with a pair of safeties each. Jeffers, Morrow, Blain and Pinkerton also had a hit apiece for the victors.

Wilson knocked in a game-high four RBIs and Morrow also drove in two runs. Williams and Smith each scored three runs for the hosts.

Berry, Conner Mullins, Casey Hurley, Evan Plumley, J.D. Ferrell, Cole Ferrell and Braxton Manns had a hit apiece in the setback. Mullins knocked in two RBIs and Manns scored twice.

Point Pleasant was at Huntington Saint Joseph on Friday and returns to action Monday when it hosts Nitro in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Josh Wamsley rounds third and heads home during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_PP-Wamsley.jpg Point Pleasant senior Josh Wamsley rounds third and heads home during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers watches a home run take flight during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_PP-Jeffers.jpg Point Pleasant senior Brody Jeffers watches a home run take flight during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Sam Pinkerton tries to beat Chapmanville third baseman Braxton Manns to the bag during the third inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_PP-Pinkerton.jpg Point Pleasant senior Sam Pinkerton tries to beat Chapmanville third baseman Braxton Manns to the bag during the third inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Tanner Mitchell leaps to snag a line drive during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_PP-TMitchell.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Tanner Mitchell leaps to snag a line drive during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s non-conference baseball game against Chapmanville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

