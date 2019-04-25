Lady Eagles rout Miller, 12-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — At least one of them is in the books.

The Eastern softball team snapped a three-game losing skid in impressive fashion Wednesday during a 12-1 decision over visiting Miller in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Don Jackson Field in Meigs County.

The host Lady Eagles (9-6, 9-4 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire, pounded out 16 hits and scored at least three runs in three of their four inning at the plate, all while allowing only four Lady Falcons to get within scoring position.

The Green and White secured a permanent lead in the bottom of the first as Kelsey Roberts singled home Megan Maxon for a 1-0 edge, then Mollie Maxon and Roberts also managed to score on an error while the ball was in play from the Roberts hit — making it a 3-0 contest.

Josie Perani provided the Purple and White’s only run in the second with a leadoff homer to left-center, cutting the deficit down to two.

Eastern answered by sending 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the second, which resulted in six runs on six hits and an error while extending the lead out to 9-1.

Kelsey Casto reached on an error in the fourth that allowed Baylee Haggy to score for a 10-1 contest. Megan Maxon singled in both Ally Barber and Alexus Metheny with two away to wrap up the 11-run triumph.

It was the first matchup between Eastern and Miller this season as the April 5 contest in Corning was postponed due to the home site’s field condition. That makeup date has still yet to be officially scheduled.

The Lady Eagles outhit the guests by a 16-6 overall margin and also committed only two of the eight errors in the game. Miller stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left five on the bags.

Metheny was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, six hits and one walk over five innings while striking out two. Jace Agriesti took the loss after surrendering 10 earned runs and 16 hits over four frames while fanning two.

Megan Maxon and Cera Grueser led EHS with three hits and two RBIs apiece, followed by Haggy, Barber, Metheny and Mollie Maxon with two safeties each.

Roberts and Faith Smeeks also had a hit apiece for the victors. Haggy, Metheny and both Maxons also scored two runs each.

Perani and Emma Joseph both paced Miller with two hits, followed by Lakyn Spergin and Askya McFann with a safety apiece.

Eastern was at Trimble Thursday and returns to action Monday when it hosts Southern in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

