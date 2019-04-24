Bulldogs sweep River Valley, 14-4

BIDWELL, Ohio — At least it went the distance.

The River Valley baseball team plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to avoid a mercy-rule, but visiting Athens still had more than enough offensive support Wednesday night during a 14-4 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Raiders (3-11, 2-8 TVC Ohio) had their two-game winning streak snapped as the hosts fell behind 11-0 headed into the home half of the sixth. Three hits, a walk and an error allowed the Silver and Black to close the gap down to seven, plus extend the game an extra inning.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 9-1) plated a run in each of the first two frames, then erupted for six scores in the third while inflating their cushion out to 8-0 after three complete. The Green and Gold added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth while securing a double-digit advantage.

AHS tacked on three insurance runs in the top half of the seventh to wrap up the final 10-run outcome. The guests also claimed a season sweep after posting a 10-0 decision in The Plains back on April 5.

Rece Lonas provided the eventual game-winning RBI in the first after singling home Jack Cornwell with two away for a quick 1-0 edge.

The Raiders — who had only two hits and three baserunners through five complete — found a little offensive rhythm in the bottom of the sixth as Blaine Cline reached on an error that allowed Chase Caldwell to score for an 11-1 contest.

Alex Euton followed with a double that plated Dalton Mershon, then a groundout by Zach Jones brought home Cline for an 11-3 deficit. Euton later scored on a two-out double from Andrew Mershon while closing the gap down to 11-4.

Cornwell, Peyton Gail and Nate Trainer each drove in a run in the top of the seventh to complete the 10-run difference.

The Bulldogs outhit the hosts by an 11-6 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the contest. AHS stranded six runners on base, while the Raiders left four on the bags.

Trainer was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out six. Cole Johnson took the loss after surrendering 11 runs (nine earned), eight hits and six walks over five frames while fanning five.

Cline and Dalton Mershon paced River Valley with two hits apiece, followed by Euton and Andrew Mershon with a safety each.

Lonas led Athens with three hits and four RBIs, while Gail and Carson Baker added two safeties apiece. Trainer, Nick Barga, Eli Kennedy and Reece Wallace also had a hit each in the triumph. Gail also drove in three RBIs.

Cornwell led the guests with three runs scored, while Trainer, Baker and Gail each crossed home plate twice.

River Valley was at V.A. Memorial Stadium on Thursday to face Southeastern at 5:30 p.m. The Raiders return to action Monday when they travel to Alexander for a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

Freshman John Santos (6) lunges to make a catch in right field during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_RV-Santos.jpg Freshman John Santos (6) lunges to make a catch in right field during the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Freshman shortstop Dalton Mershon, left, relays a throw to first during the fourth inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_RV-DMershon.jpg Freshman shortstop Dalton Mershon, left, relays a throw to first during the fourth inning of Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against Athens in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley catcher Alex Euton, left, and third baseman Joel Horner converge on a popup in front of the Athens dugout during Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_RV-Popup.jpg River Valley catcher Alex Euton, left, and third baseman Joel Horner converge on a popup in front of the Athens dugout during Wednesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

