Tigers shut out Meigs, 9-0

MARIETTA, Ohio — An unfortunate feeling of déjà vu.

The Meigs baseball team was held off the scoreboard and managed just four hits for the second straight night, as non-conference host Marietta picked up a 9-0 victory over the Maroon and Gold on Tuesday.

Meigs (7-8) had its best chance to score in the top of the first inning, but had a runner thrown out trying to score and didn’t reach third base again.

Marietta — which also defeated the Marauders by a 6-5 count on April 11 in Rocksprings — broke the scoreless tie on Tuesday with two runs in the bottom of the second.

After back-to-back scoreless frames, the Tigers pushed three runs across in the fifth and four more in the sixth, capping off the 9-0 win.

Michael Kesterson took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, allowing nine runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Hill earned the pitching victory for the hosts, striking out eight batters, walking one, and surrendering four hits. Coil struck out two and walked one in a single inning of work for the Orange and Black.

Kesterson led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-2. Briar Wolfe came up with a double for Meigs’ lone extra-base hit, while Wesley Smith added a single.

Cole Alkire led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Coil had a triple, a run and an RBI in the win, while Duckworth added a double, two runs and one RBI. Hill and Neville both singled once and scored once, with Hill driving in two runs.

Meigs committed a trio of errors and left a quartet of runners on base, while Marietta had one error and also stranded four runners.

After hosting Wellston on Wednesday, Meigs will be back on its home diamond against Alexander on Friday.

