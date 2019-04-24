Gallia Academy takes down Chieftains, 11-7

LOGAN, Ohio — A super second stanza.

The Gallia Academy baseball team plated 10 runs in the second inning of Tuesday’s non-conference bout in Hocking County, leading the Blue Devils to an 11-7 victory over host Logan.

The Chieftains took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Gallia Academy (9-6) evened the game with an RBI single by Cade Roberts before the first out was recorded in the top of the second.

With one gone in the inning, Cole Davis doubled home Roberts to give GAHS a 2-1 lead. A two-run single by Wyatt Sipple gave GAHS a 4-1 advantage, and then two more runs scored on an LHS error. An RBI double by Josh Faro and two bases loaded walks gave the Blue Devils a 9-1 lead, still with one out.

Following the second out of the frame, Logan walked in another run before finally escaping the inning. The Blue and White scored their final run in the top of the third, as Morgan Stanley drove in Faro to give the guests an 11-1 edge.

The Purple and White ended a three-inning drought and avoided the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth. LHS came up with five runs in the final inning, but fell by an 11-7 count.

Zane Loveday was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the guests, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Corbett took the loss in 1.1 innings for Logan, allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on eight hits and two walks. Robinette tossed the next inning, striking out one batter and giving up one earned run on one hit and five walks. Castle finished the game in shut out fashion for the Chiefs, striking out three and surrendering three hits.

Faro led Gallia Academy’s offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one run batted in. Sipple was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs, Roberts was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, while Stanley went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Garrett McGuire doubled once and scored twice in the triumph, while Davis and Andrew Toler both singled once and scored once, with Davis earning an RBI. Brendan Carter and Trent Johnson contributed a run apiece to the winning cause.

Leading the Chiefs at the plate, Maley was 2-for-3 with a triple, Scack was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Mace was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Kline and Robinette both doubled once and scored once, with Kline earning an RBI. Corbett had a single and two RBIs, Spartar added a single, a run and one RBI, while Castle scored once and Cassady drove in a run.

Both teams had two errors in the contest, and GAHS left six runners on base, three fewer than Logan.

After a trip to Portsmouth on Wednesday, Gallia Academy will be home to face the Trojans again on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

