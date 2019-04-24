Nitro holds off Lady Knights, 5-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Unfortunately for the Lady Knights, thunderstorms rolled through the area right around the time they were storming back.

The Point Pleasant softball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday in Mason County, but the game was called due to lightning after the frame and visiting Nitro escaped with the 5-3 victory.

Point Pleasant (15-5) trailed 1-0 after the first inning, as Lena Elkins blasted a solo home run. Nitro (19-7) went up 3-0 in the following inning, with a two-run home run by Jordan Nelson.

After stranding two runners in scoring position in the third, the guests went up 4-0 with an RBI triple from Haley Carroll. NHS left runners at the corners in the fifth, and then scored its final run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth.

A single in the third, a walk in the fourth and an error in the fifth accounted for Point Pleasant’s only base runners through the first five frames, but Peyton Jordan and Tayah Fetty began the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles.

After the first out of the inning, Rylee Cochran singled home Jordan, and Hayley Keefer doubled home Fetty. Cochran came around to score on a groundout, but a second-straight groundout ended the frame, and ultimately sealed the Lady Wildcats’ 5-3 victory.

Cochran took the pitching loss in four innings of work for PPHS, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out five. Madilyn Keefer pitched two frames of relief, struck out two batters and gave up one earned run on one hit and four walks.

Bella Savilla was the winning pitcher of record in six innings for NHS, striking out five, walking one, and surrendering three earned runs on five hits.

Hayley Keefer’s RBI double was Point Pleasant’s lone extra-base hit in the game. Cochran, Fetty and Jordan each singled once and scored once, with Cochran picking up an RBI. Lillian Hill also had an RBI in the contest, while Madilyn Keefer singled once.

Leading the guests on offense, Nelson was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Savilla was 2-for-4. Elkins’ solo homer was her lone hit, while Carroll had an RBI triple, Hailey Harr added a single. Kerigan Moore and Sydni Cawley both scored once for the guests.

Both teams committed an error, and PPHS left four runners on base, five fewer than Nitro.

The season series between the teams is tied at one, as Point Pleasant won the first meeting by a 8-5 count on March 27 in Nitro.

The Lady Knights will be back on their home field on Friday against Logan.

PPHS freshman Emma Sayre slides safely into second base behind Nitro's Hailey Harr (2), during the Lady Wildcats' 5-3 win on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Peyton Jordan catches a flyball in front of teammate Tayah Fetty, during the Lady Knights' two-run setback on Tuesday in Mason County. PPHS sophomore Madilyn Keefer pitches in relief, during the Lady Knights' 5-3 setback on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS freshman Rylee Cochran hits an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, during the Lady Knights' two-run setback on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

