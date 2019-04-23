Blue Angels outduel Rock Hill, 3-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — A total grind.

Some small-ball in the bottom of the sixth ultimately allowed the Gallia Academy softball team to snap a scoreless tie and claim a season sweep of visiting Rock Hill on Monday night with a 3-0 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference mathcup at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County.

Both the Redwomen and the host Blue Angels (6-9, 6-3 OVC) battled through five scoreless frames and stranded only a handful of baserunners during that span, which provided a little more tension and eagerness headed into the sixth.

The Red and White went down in order in their half of the sixth, then GAHS got things started with Alex Barnes reaching safely on a one-out error. Chasity Adams followed with a walk, then both advanced up a base on a passed ball.

Bailie Young slapped the next offering to shortstop, but Barnes was able to beat the throw home — giving the Blue and White a permanent lead. Young was also able to advance to second on the fielder’s choice.

Bailey Meadows then executed a bunt perfectly between charging infielders, and both Adams and Young were able to come home while increasing the lead to 3-0.

The Redwomen had the bases loaded with one away in the top of the seventh, but a flyout to left and a strikeout wrapped up both the win and the season sweep. GAHS also posted a 5-1 win in Pedro back on April 5.

Rock Hill outhit the hosts by a 5-3 margin and also committed all four errors in the contest. RHHS stranded six runners on base, while Gallia Academy left four on the bags.

Hunter Copley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven — the last of which was believed to be the 300th strikeout of her career. Howard took the loss after surrendering two earned runs, three hits and one walk over six frames while fanning two.

Adams, Meadows and Malerie Stanley had the lone hits for the Blue Angels, while Stevens, Howard, Harrah, Henshaw and Olderham produced a safety each for the guests.

The Redwomen stranded runners in scoring position during the second, third, fourth and seventh frames, plus had a runner thrown out at home in the top of the third.

GAHS also had runners thrown out at third and at home in the bottom of the first, plus left runners at the corners in the sixth.

Gallia Academy was at Logan on Tuesday and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

Gallia Academy senior Aubrey Unroe drops a swinging bunt down during the sixth inning of Monday night's OVC softball contest against Rock Hill in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy sophomore Bailie Young prepared to release a throw to home plate during the seventh inning of Monday night's OVC softball contest against Rock Hill in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy junior Bailey Meadows, left, sprints to first after executing a bunt during the sixth inning of Monday night's OVC softball contest against Rock Hill in Centenary, Ohio. Gallia Academy junior Alex Barnes releases a throw to first base during the sixth inning of Monday night's OVC softball contest against Rock Hill in Centenary, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

