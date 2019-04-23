Lady Bulldogs sweep Meigs, 12-2

THE PLAINS, Ohio — So much for second chances.

The Meigs softball team — which fell to Athens by a 8-5 count on April 3 in Rocksprings — couldn’t avenge that setback on Monday in Athens County, as the Lady Bulldogs roared to a 12-2 mercy rule victory in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Meigs (8-12, 4-4 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 in the game, as Taylor Swartz led off with a triple and was driven in by Ciera Older. Athens, however, strung together three two-out hits and a walk in the bottom of the first, going up 3-1.

After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Bulldogs exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third, making the margin 8-1.

The Lady Marauders got a run back when Jerrica Smith singled home Mara Hall in the top of the fifth, but Athens scored four times in the bottom of the inning to seal the 12-2 mercy rule triumph.

Breanna Zirkle took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, giving up a dozen earned runs on nine hits and six walks, while striking out four.

Stewart earned the win in five innings for the Lady Bulldogs, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits, while striking out three.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Swartz was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, Bailey Swatzel was 2-for-3 with a double, and Jerrica Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Alyssa Smith singled twice in the game, while Zirkle and Older both singled once, with Older picking up an RBI and Hall scoring a run.

Pacing the victors on offense, Stewart was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in, Chen was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and four RBIs, Tegnolia was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI, while Kish was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Orcutt tripled once and drove in two runs in the win, Sharp scored twice, while Kaiser, Casto, Keesey and Toppercer added a run apiece.

Meigs finished with one error and seven runners left on base, while Athens had two errors and three runners stranded.

Following their trip to Marietta on Tuesday, the Lady Marauders will be back home for a TVC Ohio bout against Wellston on Wednesday.

