Eagles fend off Federal Hocking, 9-2

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Nothing unlucky about the No. 13 for the Eagles.

The Eastern baseball team claimed its 13th consecutive victory to start the season on Monday in Meigs County, as the Eagles defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking by a 9-2 tally.

Eastern (13-0, 11-0 TVC Hocking) — which has now won 17 consecutive league games dating back to last season — jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Blake Newland and Colton Reynolds both drew walks and later scored. Brayden Smith led off the bottom of the second with a double and eventually scored to make the Eagle lead 3-0.

The Lancers (3-11, 2-9) got one run back after a two-out error in the top of the third inning, but EHS went up 7-1 with four runs on four hits and a walk in the bottom of the fifth.

A one-out RBI single in the top of the sixth cut Eastern’s lead to 7-2, but Isaiah Fish singled home Bruce Hawley and then scored on a double by Nate Durst in the bottom half of the inning. The Lancers loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but left all-3 runners stranded and fell by a 9-2 count.

Colton Reynolds pitched the first 2.2 innings for the Eagles, allowing an unearned run and two hits, while striking out two and walking two. Brayden Smith pitched the next 3.1 innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up an earned run and a pair hits. Wyatt Watson struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit in single frame for the hosts.

Brandon Bond took the loss in a complete game for the Lancers, allowing nine runs on eight hits and five walks, while striking out five.

Leading the Eagles at the plate, Durst was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in, and Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Fish and Ryan Harbour both singled twice and drove in two runs in the win, Reynolds crossed home plate twice, while Newland and Hawley added a run apiece.

Mason Jackson singled twice and scored once to lead the Lancers, Ian Miller and Damian Snedden both singled once and drove in a run, while Ethan McCune came up with a single and a run.

Eastern was responsible for all-4 of the game’s errors, but left five runners on base, half as many as the guests.

This gives the Eagles the season sweep of the Lancers, as Eastern defeated Federal Hocking by a 13-3 count on April 4 in Stewart. Eastern has now swept FHHS for five consecutive seasons and won 11 straight against the Maroon and Gold, including a 2018 postseason matchup.

The Eagles are back on their home diamond against Miller on Wednesday.

Eastern senior Isaiah Fish (35) crosses home plate behind the Federal Hocking catcher, during the Eagles' 9-2 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern center fielder Preston Thorla throws out a FHHS runner trying for third base, during the Eagles' 9-2 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. EHS sophomore Conner Ridenour tags out a FHHS runner at third base, during the Eagles' 9-2 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern freshman Brayden Smith pitches in relief, during the Eagles' seven-run victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

