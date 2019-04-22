Black Knights improve to 12-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Everything went well until the kryptonite showed up again.

The Point Pleasant tennis team posted wins over Ravenswood, Chapmanville and Huntington Saint Joseph before ultimately closing out the week with a loss to Winfield during a quartet of regular seasons contests throughout last week.

The Black Knights (12-3) secured hard-fought home wins over RHS (4-3) and CHS (5-2) on Tuesday and Wednesday, then made a triumphant road trip to St. Joe on Thursday while claiming a 4-3 decision.

The Generals, however, ended up snapping the winning streak on Friday while also securing a season sweep with a 5-2 decision at The Courts in Mason County.

Over the final three head-to-head matches, the Red and Black had a variety of contributions from different players while going 2-1 overall in those contests.

Luke Blain and Carson Chambers both posted 2-1 records in third and fourth singles, respectively. Blain’s only loss came against Winfield, while Chambers fell against Chapmanville.

Dylan Tayengco went 1-2 in seconds singles, with his lone win coming against the Tigers. Dawson Wilson had a tough end to the week after going winless in all three first singles competitions.

Chambers and McKeehan Justus were a perfect 3-0 in third doubles matches, while Wilson and Joel Foreman went 2-1 overall — with the lone loss coming against WHS — in second doubles play.

Tayengco and Blain went 1-2 in first doubles, with the lone win coming against Chapmanville. The duo also dropped a 7-4 tiebreaker in their contest against the Green and White.

The Black Knights complete regular season play this week with home matches against Lincoln County, Sherman and St. Joe on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Point also travels to Ravenswood on Wednesday.

Point Pleasant junior Carson Chambers hits a forehand return during a March 29 match against Sissonville at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.23-PP-Chambers.jpg Point Pleasant junior Carson Chambers hits a forehand return during a March 29 match against Sissonville at The Courts in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

