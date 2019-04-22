Raiders win Fairland Invitational

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — All of Gallia County shined … but the Raiders were the brightest.

The River Valley boys and Fairland girls came away with top honors Friday at the 2019 Riverside Physical Therapy Dragons Invitational hosted by Fairland High School.

Both competitions featured a dozen teams apiece, with RVHS, Gallia Academy and South Gallia all participating at the annual track and field event.

The Raiders won the boys meet by double digits and posted a winning tally of 101 points, with Rock Hill (90.5) and the Blue Devils (75.5) rounding out the top three positions. The Rebels were 12th with 15 points.

The Raiders landed a trio of event titles and eight top three efforts, including a pair of wins in relay events. Eric Weber was the lone individual champion after winning the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 3 inches.

The quartet of Rory Twyman, Dylan Fulks, Brandon Call and Cody Wooten secured the 4x800m relay crown with a time of 8:56.37, while Call, Twyman, Caleb McKnight and Trevor Simpson won the 4x400m relay title with a mark of 3:38.31.

Ty VanSickle was the shot put runner-up with a heave of 44 feet, 1 inch. Dylan Fulks was also second in the 3200m run (11:10.25) and third in the 1600m run (5:05.66).

Cody Wooten was third in the 3200m event (11:25.78) and Nathan Cadle was also third in the pole vault (10-6).

The Blue Devils scored a pair of event titles and a quartet of top three finishes. Cory Call won the long jump (19-3.25) and Ian Hill was the 300m hurdles champion with a mark of 42.23 seconds.

The quartet of Hill, Tristin Crisenbery, Jonathan Griffin and Ayden Roettker placed second in the 4x400m relay event with a time of 3:44.44. Trevor Simpson was also third in the 400m dash with a mark of 54.85 seconds.

Kyle Northup secured the Rebels’ only event title and top-three finish after winning the high jump with a cleared height of six feet even.

The Lady Raiders were second, only to Fairland (126), with a final tally of 108.5 points. Coal Grove was third with 73 points, while the Blue Angels (68) and Lady Rebels (8) respectively finishing fourth and 11th overall.

Elisabeth Moffett secured the lone event title for the Silver and Black after winning the discus event with a throw of 98 feet even.

Lauren Twyman had a pair of runner-up efforts in the 100m dash (13.60) and 800m run (2:34.65), while Savannah Reese was second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:03.15.

Taylor Huck was the pole vault runner-up with a mark of 8 feet, 6 inches. Kelsey Brown was also second in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, 2.25 inches.

Twyman, Reese, Kate Nutter and Gabrielle Gibson teamed to finish second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 54.35 seconds. Reese, Nutter, Twyman and Rakia Penick was also second in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:30.42.

The Blue Angels landed one championship in the 4x200m relay as the quartet of Alivia Lear, Gretchen McConnell, Gabby McConnell and Zoe Smith posted a time of 1:53.82.

Gabby McConnell was third in the 300m hurdles (53.36) and Smith was also third in the 200m dash (28.25). Maddie Wright was third in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 8 inches.

Jessica Luther had the top finish for the Lady Rebels after placing fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 14:59.89.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Riverside Physical Therapy Dragons Invitational hosted by Fairland High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

