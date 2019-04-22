EHS girls 1st, boys 3rd at South Webster Invite

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio — Now that’s a productive week.

The Eastern track and field team — which won the girls title at the Vinton County Open on Wednesday — followed it up with the Lady Eagles winning the South Webster Invitational and the EHS boys claiming third on Saturday in Scioto County.

The Lady Eagles’ winning score of 162 was 76 ahead of Pike Eastern and South Webster in a tie for second. Oak Hill was fourth with 54, followed by Minford with 45, and Portsmouth West with 44. Clay and Green tied for seven with 34 apiece, with Manchester rounded out the nine-team field with six.

The EHS girls won eight events, including all-4 relays, while recording 10 other top-4 finishes.

The 4x800m team of Ally Durst, Ashton Guthrie, Rhiannon Morris and Lexa Hayes set a winning pace of 11:37.49, while the 4x400m team of Guthrie, Morris, Ally Durst and Whitney Durst posted a time of 5:03.74.

The Lady Eagle quartet of Guthrie, Jaymie Basham, Katlin Fick and Sydney Sanders recorded a time of 2:08.52 in the 4x200m, while the team of Sanders, Basham, Fick and Caterina Miecchi ran the 4x100m in 56.73.

Basham won the 100m dash with a time of 14.14, while taking second in the 200m dash at 30.29. Miecchi — who was fourth in the 100m dash at 14.47 — won the discus throw at 113-6, and took second in the shot put at 31-5.25. Layna Catlett was first in the shot put and second in the discus throw with respective distances of 32-5.5 and 109-8.

Morris earned the Lady Eagles’ other gold medal, setting a pace of 13:16.11 in the 3200m run.

Katlin Fick was second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.02 and third in the 300m hurdles at 55.35, while Ally Durst was second in the 1600m run at 5:51.21 and third in the 800m run with a time of 2:50.41.

Guthrie claimed second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:14.61, while Sanders was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 14-5.25.

The host Jeeps won the boys team title with a 133, just two ahead of runner-up Minford. The Eagles scored 74, eight ahead of Oak Hill in fourth. Pike Eastern was fifth with 64, followed by Green with 62, Portsmouth West with 59, and Clay with 18. Manchester tallied two and capped off the nine-team field.

The Eagles won four events, including three relays, while placing second twice and third twice.

The EHS relay team of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Colton Combs and Jayden Evans won the 4x200m and 4x400m with respective times of 1:42.34 and 3:57.25. Meanwhile, the team of Combs, Nick Browning, Noah Browning and Bryce Newland turned in a winning time of 9:08.22 in the 4x800m.

Noah Browning was champion of the 400m dash with a time of 53.21, while Mason Dishong was runner-up in both the shot put and discus throw with respective distances of 41-7.75 and 133-4. Nick Browning took third in the 800m run at 2:16.03, while Newland was third in the 3200m run at 11:33.18.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

