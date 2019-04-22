Lady Falcons rip Roane County, 11-2

SPENCER, W.Va. — Kept on keeping on.

The Wahama softball team led wire-to-wire while notching its 17th consecutive victory on Saturday with an 11-2 non-conference victory over host Roane County in six innings.

The visiting Lady Falcons (21-1) secured their 15th mercy-rule triumph of the spring by blasting two homers through three innings, which led to a quick 4-0 cushion.

Hannah Rose started the game with a leadoff triple and scored one batter later on a groundout by Emma Gibbs, then Tanner King followed with a two-out solo homer to center that gave the Red and White a a 2-0 edge through one inning.

Maddy VanMatre delivered a two-run homer to left-center with two away in the third. Rose scored from second on the four-bagger, doubling the WHS lead out to four runs.

The Lady Raiders countered with a solo homer from Allie Mace in the bottom of the fourth to close back to within 4-1, but Wahama responded by sending eight batters to the plate in the top of the fifth.

Gibbs started the frame with a single and stole second, then Maddy VanMatre walked to put a pair on. Both Gibbs and VanMatre used a pair of wild pitches to come around and score, making it a 6-1 contest.

King and Lauren Noble also ended up scoring on a Hannah Billups sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch, respectively, while pushing the lead out to 8-1.

Katie Gaughan delivered a two-out single to right that allowed Kaydence Steele to score, cutting the deficit down to 8-2 through five complete.

Noble doubled home Maddy VanMatre for a seven-run edge, then Billups received a bases-loaded walk that allowed King to come in for a 10-2 lead. Noble also scored after Victoria VanMatre was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Lady Falcons outhit the hosts by an 8-5 overall margin and both teams played an error-free game. The guests left seven runners on base, while RCHS stranded three on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and one walk over six innings while striking out two. Mace took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, four hits and two walks over 2.2 frames while fanning one.

Rose, Noble and Maddy VanMatre led WHS with two hits apiece, followed by Gibbs and King with a safety apiece. VanMatre and Billups each drove in two RBIs, while King and VanMatre scored three runs apiece.

Mace paced Roane County with two hits, with Gaughan, Steele and Ashlyn Spears also producing a safety each.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

