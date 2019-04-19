Blue Devils burn Coal Grove, 12-0

COAL GROVE, Ohio — This Roe kept the scoring column empty.

Sophomore starter Colton Roe surrendered only three hits over five scoreless innings on the mound, helping the Gallia Academy baseball team cruise to a 12-0 victory over host Coal Grove on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (7-5, 4-3 OVC) put together an error-free performance behind Roe, who managed only one strikeout in the complete game decision. The Hornets also ended up stranding four of their five baserunners in scoring position.

The Blue and White wasted little time in getting Roe some run support as Garrett McGuire blasted a three-run homer to left with one away in the first, making it a 3-0 contest.

Cole Davis reached safely on an error in the second that also allowed Trent Johnson to score for a four-run cushion, then GAHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the third — which resulted in six runs on six hits two walks en route to a 10-0 advantage.

Cade Roberts scored in the fourth after Wyatt Sipple was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Justin McClelland produced the final run with a two-out single that allowed Dakota Young to come home.

The Blue Devils outhit the hosts by an 11-3 overall margin, with CGHS committing both errors in the game. Gallia Academy stranded nine runners on base, while the Hornets left four on the bags.

Corey Borders took the loss after surrendering 11 runs (nine earned), eight hits and six walks over 3.2 innings while striking out one.

Sipple, McGuire and McClelland paced the guests with two hits apiece, while Young, Davis, Josh Faro, Morgan Stanley and Bode Wamsley added a safety each.

Sipple and McGuire both drove in three RBIs apiece and McClelland also knocked in a pair of runs. Sipple, McGuire, Roberts and Johnson each scored twice for the victors.

Ben Compliment, Kyle Sites and Trey Hunt had the lone hits for the Red and Black. The hosts stranded runners at second in the first and fifth frames, as well as leaving a pair on second and third in the fourth.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

