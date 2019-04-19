Lady Marauders avenge Point Pleasant, 11-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A big reversal of fortunes.

The Meigs softball team snapped a five-game losing skid and handed visiting Point Pleasant its second loss in its last eight games with an 11-1 mercy-rule decision on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Meigs County.

The Lady Knights (15-3) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Rylee Cochran drove in Peyton Jordan with a one-out single to centerfield, but the host Lady Marauders (8-11) were nearly flawless the rest of the way after allowing only three more baserunners the rest of the night.

The Maroon and Gold followed with multi-run efforts in the second, third and fourth frames, which ultimately led to a 10-1 advantage through four complete.

Jerrica Smith started the bottom of the second with a leadoff double and later scored on an error that allowed Katie Hawkins to reach safely, tying the game at one.

Jadyn Floyd followed with a one-out double that plated Hawkins with the go-ahead run, then Hannah Durst doubled in Floyd for a 3-1 advantage through two complete.

Jerrica Smith doubled in Bailey Swatzel with one out in the third, then Hawkins singled in Jerrica Smith for a 5-1 cushion. Taylor Swartz followed with a two-out bases-loaded single that ended clearing the bags, with Hawkins, Alyssa Smith and Floyd all coming around to score for an 8-1 edge through three complete.

A passed ball allowed Swartzel to score with two away in the fourth, then Floyd knocked in Alyssa Smith with a single that made it a 10-1 contest.

Swatzel capped the fireworks in the bottom of the fifth as a one-out single to centerfield plated Swartz, allowing the Lady Marauders to wrap up the mercy-rule decision in walk-off fashion.

Meigs also managed to salvage a season split after dropping a 9-1 decision at PPHS back on April 9. It was also only the second time this year that the Red and Black lost by double digits.

The Lady Marauders outhit the guests by a 14-4 overall margin and also played a mistake-free contest, while the Lady Knights had two errors in the setback.

Breanna Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk over five innings while striking out two. Kit Stroud took the loss after surrendering seven runs (three earned) and eight hits over 2.1 frames.

Swartz, Zirkle, Floyd, Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith paced MHS with two hits apiece, followed by Swatzel, Durst and Ciera Older with a safety each.

Swartz knocked in a game-high three RBIs and Floyd also drove in two runs. Swatzel, Hawkins, Floyd, Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith also scored two runs each for the victors.

Jordan, Cochran, Julia Parsons and Lilly Hill had a hit apiece for the Lady Knights, with Cochran accounting for the lone RBI.

Meigs hosted Ripley on Saturday and returns to action Monday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Nitro at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

