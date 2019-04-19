Southern stymies Wildcats, 9-0

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Tornadoes might have had a little help in getting their revenge.

The Southern baseball team — which fell to Waterford by a 10-9 count in eight innings on April 2 in Racine — avenged that setback with a 9-0 victory over those same Wildcats in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Thursday in Washington County, benefiting from 10 walks and eight WHS errors.

Southern (8-4, 8-4 TVC Hocking) was held scoreless in the opening inning, but broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second when Coltin Parker scored on a Logan Drummer sac-fly. SHS plated two more runs in the inning, both on errors, and led 3-0.

The Tornado lead grew to 4-0 in the top of the fourth, as Cole Steele reached on an error and scored on another error. Six walks, an error and a hit led five more Tornadoes around to score in the top of the fifth, as the Purple and Gold cruised to the 9-0 win.

Billy Harmon was the winning pitcher of record in six innings of work Southern, striking out seven and walking seven, while giving up just one hit. Parker pitched the final frame and surrendered one hit.

A trio of Wildcat pitchers combined to give up nine runs, one earned, on three hits and 10 walks, while striking out two.

Harmon led Southern at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two runs batted in. Noah Diddle singled once and drove in a run for the victors, Steele scored a game-best three runs and earned one RBI, while Ryan Laudermilt crossed home plate twice. Parker, Drummer, Gage Shuler and Ryan Acree contributed a run apiece to the winning cause, with Drummer and Shuler each picking up an RBI.

Southern didn’t commit an error, but left a dozen runners on base, three more than WHS.

The Tornadoes are scheduled to visit Miller on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

