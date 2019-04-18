Marauders turn back River Valley, 4-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — No need for extra innings this time around.

The Meigs baseball team — which claimed a 4-0 victory in nine innings on April 1 at River Valley — defeated those same Raiders by a 4-1 count in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Wednesday in Meigs County.

The Marauders (6-6, 4-3 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the second inning, as Landon Acree doubled home Alex Pierce. A two-out single by Pierce in the following inning brought Matt Gilkey around to score, giving the Maroon and Gold a 2-0 edge. Next, a two-run single by MHS pitcher Briar Wolfe gave the hosts a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

River Valley (1-10, 1-7) — which didn’t reach scoring position until an MHS error in the top of the seventh — avoided the shut out with a two-out RBI single by Joel Horner in the final frame. The Raiders loaded the bases, but left the potential go-ahead run at the plate and fell by a 4-1 count.

Wolfe was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Marauders, striking out five batters and walking two, while giving up an unearned run and four hits.

Chase Kemper suffered the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for the guests, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits and five walks, while striking out four. Cole Johnson tossed the remainder of the game for the Raiders, striking out one batter, walking one and allowing one hit.

Acree’s RBI double was the only extra-base hit of the game. Wolfe helped his own cause with a single and two RBIs, while Pierce and Cole Arnott both singled once and scored once, with Pierce also earning an RBI. Andrew Dodson and Wesley Smith contributed a single apiece to the winning cause, while Gilkey and Cory Cox chipped in with a run apiece.

Dalton Mershon led the guests at the plate, going 2-for-3. Horner and Kemper both singled once, with Horner earning an RBI, while Alex Euton scored the Raiders’ lone run.

Meigs had just the one error and left nine runners on base, while RVHS committed three errors and stranded five runners.

Both teams are set for non-league bouts on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting Gallia Academy, and Meigs welcoming Philo.

River Valley senior Wyatt Halfhill grabs a flyball in left field, during the Raiders’ three-run setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-RV-Halfhill.jpg River Valley senior Wyatt Halfhill grabs a flyball in left field, during the Raiders’ three-run setback on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Wyatt Hoover (9) successfully steals second base behind a tag attempt from RVHS senior Andrew Mershon (21), during the Marauders’ 4-1 win on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs sophomore Wyatt Hoover (9) successfully steals second base behind a tag attempt from RVHS senior Andrew Mershon (21), during the Marauders’ 4-1 win on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Briar Wolfe (24) delivers a pitch, during the Marauders’ 4-1 victory over River Valley on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-wo-MHS-Wolfe.jpg Meigs junior Briar Wolfe (24) delivers a pitch, during the Marauders’ 4-1 victory over River Valley on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley sophomore Chase Barber fires to first base, during Wednesday’s TVC Ohio baseball game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.19-wo-RV-Barber.jpg River Valley sophomore Chase Barber fires to first base, during Wednesday’s TVC Ohio baseball game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

