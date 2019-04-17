Lady Raiders blank Vinton County, 4-0

BIDWELL, Ohio — Some late heroics to go with a pitching gem.

Starter Sierra Somerville allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings and the River Valley softball team scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames Tuesday night en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Vinton County in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (7-8, 3-4 TVC Ohio) snapped a three-game losing skid and posted their first shutout win of the 2019 campaign, but it took the hosts five innings to get a single baserunner beyond second.

After going scoreless through four-and-a-half frames, the Silver and Black finally managed to break into the scoring column in the bottom of the fifth as a pair of wild pitches allowed Kaylee Tucker and Somerville to come home for a sudden 2-0 advantage.

Grace Hash started the home half of the sixth with a single and later scored on a one-out error that also allowed Chloe Gee to reach safely and score — doubling the lead out to 4-0.

The Lady Vikings — who were held hitless until Josie Hembree produced a two-out single in the sixth — went down in order in the seventh via strikeouts, which wrapped up the four-run triumph.

Somerville allowed six walks to go along with the one hit over seven innings while striking out seven in the winning decision. Kerrigan Ward took the loss after surrendering two earned runs, three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while fanning two.

The Lady Raiders outhit the guests by a 5-1 overall margin and also played an error-free game, while the Maroon and Gray committed three errors in the contest. VCHS stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left five on the bags.

Brooklyn Sizemore paced RVHS with three hits, with Hash and Somerville providing a safety apiece.

River Valley was at Meigs on Wednesday and returns to action Friday when it hosts Southern in a non-conference contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.