Eagles top Waterford, 18-12

WATERFORD, Ohio — Another offensive outburst.

The Eastern baseball team reached double digits for the third straight game and eighth time this season on Tuesday in Washington County, as the Eagles remained perfect with a 18-12 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford.

Eastern (11-0, 9-0 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Nate Durst doubled home Blake Newland. The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the frame, however, plating three runs on four hits and a walk.

The Eagles went ahead 6-3 after a five-run top of the second, featuring six hits. The hosts got two runs back by the end of the inning, but EHS scored six in the top of the third, capped off by a three-run triple from Conner Ridenour.

Eastern’s lead was trimmed to 12-4 in the bottom of the third, but the guests pushed three runs across after four hits in the top of the fourth. Waterford came up with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth, but EHS got all-3 back in the top of the fifth and led 18-9.

Waterford plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but fell by an 18-12 count.

Colton Reynolds earned the pitching victory in two innings of relief for Eastern, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out four. Matthew Blanchard pitched one inning for the Eagles, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out two. Brayden Smith finished the game for EHS, surrendering six runs on six hits and four walks. Reynolds struck out four batters, Blanchard fanned two, while Smith baffled one.

Leading Eastern at the plate, Ridenour was 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, one run scored and four runs batted in, Durst was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, while Newland was 3-for-3 with four runs and an RBI.

Blanchard went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and one RBI in the win, while Reynolds was 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Isaiah Fish and Ryan Harbour were both 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Bruce Hawley singled twice and scored once in five at-bats.

Leading the Wildcats, Bellville was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, while Hayes and Young had a home run apiece.

Both teams left 10 runners on base in the contest, and Waterford was responsible for both errors.

Eastern still trails the Wildcats by two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a darkness delayed game from March 29 in Meigs County. The conclusion to that contest is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday at EHS.

In the meantime, the Eagles are slated to visit Wahama on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

