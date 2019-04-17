Lady Knights fend off Lincoln County, 8-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A month into the season seems to have made a difference.

The Point Pleasant softball team avenged its first loss of the season on Tuesday in Mason County, as the Lady Knights defeated visiting Lincoln County by an 8-0 count.

Lady Panthers (12-9) — who defeated Point Pleasant (15-3) by an 11-10 count on March 20 in Hamlin — only made it into scoring position once in Tuesday’s game, never advancing past second base.

PPHS led 2-0 one inning into play, as Tayah Fetty doubled home Peyton Jordan and was later driven in by Hayley Keefer.

After a scoreless second frame, the Lady Knights doubled their lead in the bottom of the third, with Jordan scoring on an error, and Hayley Keefer singling home Fetty.

Point Pleasant doubled its advantage again and capped off the 8-0 win in the home half of the fourth inning, scoring on a bases loaded walk, a sac-fly, a wild pitch and an RBI double.

Rylee Cochran was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game shut out for Point Pleasant, striking out five batters, walking two, and surrendering two hits.

Sydey Maynard took the setback in three innings for the guests, giving up four unearned runs on four hits, while striking out one. Laynie Porter finished the game for Lincoln County, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Leading the Lady Knights at the plate, Fetty was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and one run batted in, and Kit Stroud was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Jordan singled once and scored a trio of runs in the win, Hayley Keefer had a hit and three RBIs, Madilyn Keefer came up with a hit and a run, while Emma Harbour scored once and drove in one run.

Randa Watts had a pair of singles to lead the Lady Panthers at the plate.

LCHS was responsible for all-5 of the game’s errors and left three runners on base, two fewer than PPHS.

The Lady Knights return to the diamond at Meigs on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

