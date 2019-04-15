Collins, Freitag lead Rio men at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Zack Collins and Dean Freitag each posted a win, while two of their teammates had a pair of Top 10 showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at the University of the Cumberlands Invitational and Distance Carnival, which wrapped up its two-day run on Saturday afternoon.

Collins, a junior from Newark, Ohio, took the top spot in the hammer throw with a toss of 49.89m, while Freitag – a sophomore from Magnolia, Ohio – was the winner in the 5,000-meter race walk with a time of 24:08.68. Collins’ effort set a new school record in the event, while Freitag hit the “B” qualifying standard for the upcoming NAIA National Championships in his event.

As a team, the RedStorm finished eighth in the 12-team field with 35 points.

Host Cumberlands took the team crown with 160 points, while Tennessee Wesleyan (130 pts.) and Indiana Tech (125 its.) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande’s effort was bolstered by two Top 10 showings each from juniors Adam Champer (Malvern, OH) and Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH).

Champer was second in the discus throw with an effort of 41.63m and eighth in the shot put with a toss of 12.46m, while Everett placed eighth in the hammer throw at 41.12m and ninth in the javelin throw with a heave of 34.76m.

The RedStorm also had two other Top 10 finishes with sophomore Mohamed Farah (Galloway, OH) taking fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:05.70 and junior Dalton DuVall (Flatwoods, KY) taking 10th in the shot put with an effort of 12.00m.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday morning at Wittenberg University in Granville, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

