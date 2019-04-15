RedStorm women place 7th at UC Invitational

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Four athletes representing the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team posted a pair of Top 10 outings, while another had three scoring finishes to fuel the RedStorm’s performance at the University of the Cumberlands Invitational and Distance Carnival, which concluded its two-day run on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Beyonce Bobbitt (West Milton, OH) won the discus throw with a toss covering 42.69m – the RedStorm’s lone individual win – and tied for ninth in the hammer throw with an effort of 38.09m, while fellow freshman Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH) placed third in the discus throw at 37.30m, was fifth in the hammer throw at 41.20m and seventh in the shot put at 10.30m.

Bobbitt’s winning toss also hit the “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA National Championship, which will take place in late May in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The trio of junior Chanavier Robinson (Ravenna, OH), freshman Abilena Sullivan (Chillicothe, OH) and junior Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH) also had a pair of Top 10 showings each for Rio.

Sullivan was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:47.28 and fourth in the 800-meter run after crossing in 2:29.18, while Robinson was the runner-up in the long jump at 5.44m and ninth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25.

Seeberg was seventh in the hammer throw with a heave of 39.75m and 10th in the discus throw at 33.47m.

As a team, Rio Grande finished seventh among the 12 participants with 68 points.

Indiana Tech took the team crown with 182 points, while Lindsey Wilson College was second with 92.5 points and St. Thomas (Fla.) was third with 82 points.

Senior Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) was the runner-up in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:52.06, while sophomore Amirah Strauther (Pickerington, OH) was third in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.91 and sophomore Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH) was sixth in the 400-meter dash after crossing in 1:02.49.

The RedStorm’s 4×100 relay squad – comprised of sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), Robinson, freshman Sophie Wright (Akron, OH) and Strauther – was third in a time of 49.23.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday morning at Wittenberg University in Granville, Ohio.

