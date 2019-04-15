MHS, RVHS, WHS compete in Warrior Invite

VINCENT, Ohio — The home track advantage was real.

The Warren track and field team won both the boys and girls team titles at the Warrior Invitational on Saturday in Washington County.

The Lady Warriors’ had a team total of 157, a full 63 ahead of Alexander in second. River Valley and Waterford tied for third at 56, Morgan was fifth with 52, while Philo claimed sixth at 47. The Lady Marauders were in seventh with a score of 44, followed by Fort Frye with 16 and Federal Hocking with 15. Wahama had 10 and finished 10th, while Belpre was 11th with eight.

The Lady Raiders’ top-finishing relay was the 4x800m team of Julia Nutter, Hannah Culpepper, Kate Nutter and Lauren Twyman, which was second with a time of 11:41.6. The 4x100m team of Twyman, Gabrielle Gibson, Kate Nutter and Savannah Reese was fourth with a time of 55.4, while the team of Reese, Culpepper, Twyman and Kate Nutter was fifth in the 4x400m with a time of 4:49.9.

Reese led the RVHS girls individually, placing second in the 400m dash at 1:04.6, second in the 200m dash at 28.6, and fifth in the 300m hurdles at 58.6.

Taylor Huck was fourth in the pole vault at 8-00, and fifth in the long jump at 13-3, Gibson was fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.8, while Twyman was fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.6.

Kelsey Brown took fourth in the shot put with a mark of 32-8, while Elisabeth Moffett was fifth in the discus throw and sixth in the shot put with respective distances of 95-00 and 29-10.

The Lady Raiders claimed the fifth and sixth spots in the 3200m run, with Connie Steward and Abigail Stout turning in respective times of 18:51.6 and 18:57.0.

The Lady Marauders had the only local champion on the day, as Kassidy Betzing won the long jump with a leap of 17-2.5. The MHS senior was also third in the 100m dash with a time of 13.1.

The Lady Marauders had two scoring relay teams, with the quartet of Betzing, Jewels Conley, Allison Hanstine and Madison Cremeans placing second in the 4x200m at 1:56.6, and the team of Cremeans, Conley, Hanstine and Elizabeth Fackler finishing third in the 4x400m at 4:37.4.

Caroline Roush was third in the discus throw at 98-2, and fifth in the shot put at 31-11.75 for Meigs, while Hanstine was fourth in the 400m dash at 1:08.7, and Cremeans took fifth in the 200m dash at 31.2.

Leading the Lady Falcons, Abbie Lieving was second in the high jump at 4-10, while MacKenzie Barr took fifth in the pole vault at 7-6.

The Warren boys’ winning total was 152, 38 ahead of runner-up Philo. The Raiders were third with 60, followed by Fort Frye with 54, Belpre with 48, Morgan with 47 and Waterford with 27. The White Falcons were in eighth with 22, Alexander was ninth with 16, while Federal Hocking rounded out the top-10 with a dozen. Meigs was 11th with two, while Wood County Christian claimed 12th with one marker.

The Raiders’ top-finishing relay was the 4x100m team of Trevor Simpson, Cole Young, Nathan Cadle and Jared Reese, which was second with a time of 48.0.

The 4x800m team of Rory Twyman, Caleb McKnight, Cody Wooten and Ethan Cline was fourth at 9:25.2, the 4x400m team of McKnight, Cline, Simpson and Twyman was fifth at 3:57.5, while the 4x200m team of Simpson, Cadle, Reese and William Hash was sixth at 1:40.0.

Nathan Young placed second in the 300m hurdles and fourth in the 110m hurdles with respective times of 48.3 and 19.4, while Hash was fourth in the 300m hurdles and fifth in the 100m hurdles with respective times of 50.5 and 19.8. Cole Young was third in the 200m dash at 25.4 and fifth in the 100m dash at 12.4, while taking fifth in the high jump at 5-6.

Eric Weber was fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot put with respective distances of 133-1 and 37-7.5 for the Raiders, with Darian Peck taking fourth in the shot put at 39-7.5. Cline was fourth in the pole vault at 10-6, while Simpson was fourth in the long jump at 17-4.5.

Leading the White Falcons, Josh Frye was third in the 100m dash with a time of 12.0, fourth in the 200m dash at 25.8, and fifth in the 400m dash at 55.6.

Aaron Jordan claimed third in the high jump by clearing 5-6 for Wahama. Jacob Lloyd was fifth in the 1600m run and sixth in the 800m run with respective times of 5:04.5 and 2:14.3, while Nathan Day was sixth in the 3200m run at 11:36.4.

Meigs’ lone top-6 finisher was Matthew Jackson, who was fifth in the discus throw at 130-5.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Warrior Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.