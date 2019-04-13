Lady Rockets top River Valley, 10-3

BIDWELL, Ohio — They ran out of gas way too soon in this race.

The River Valley softball team built a 3-2 lead through two innings, but visiting Wellston scored eight unanswered runs and allowed only two baserunners the rest of the way en route to a 10-2 decision Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (6-7, 2-4 TVC Ohio) found themselves in an early 2-0 hole after the first, but the hosts rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the second.

With Chloe Gee, Grace Hash and Baylee Hollanbaugh all packed on the bases with two away, Cierra Roberts delivered a bases-clearing double to left-center — giving the hosts their only lead of the night.

The Silver and Black, however, produced only a leadoff walk in the third and a leadoff double in the fifth over their final five innings at the plate.

The Blue and Gold tied the game and took the lead on back-to-back homers off the bats of Smith and Kilgour to start the fourth, then a two-out error allowed both Spencer and Johnston to come home for a 6-3 contest.

WHS added four more runs in the seventh on three hits, two walks and a fielder’s choice, completing the seven-run outcome.

Wellston outhit RVHS by a 10-4 overall margin, and the Lady Raiders also committed the only error of the game. The Lady Rockets stranded eight runners on base, while the hosts left five on the bags.

Johnston was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two hits and a walk over 3.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out three. Sierra Somerville took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 10 hits and four walks over 6.1 frames while fanning two.

Roberts led River Valley with three hits and three RBIs, while Hash provided the other safety.

Johnston paced WHS with three hits, followed by Smith and Kilgour with two safeties each. Scott, Coleman and Bouska also provided a hit apiece for the victors. Kilgour also drove in a game-high four RBIs.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it hosts Vinton County in a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

