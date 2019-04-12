Vikings blank Meigs, 2-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Fans of defense were in for a treat.

The Meigs and Vinton County baseball teams combined for just seven total hits in Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Meigs County, with the visiting Vikings pulling out a 2-0 victory.

Both teams made it into scoring position in the second inning, but wound up leaving the runners on second. The guests took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, as Logan Ward drove in Jacob Wells, who doubled to lead off the frame.

Meigs (4-5, 3-3 TVC Ohio) made it into scoring position for the second and final time in the bottom of the fifth inning, but again left the runner on second. Zach Bartoe scored the game’s final run on a sac-fly from Zach Radabaugh in the top of the seventh.

Briar Wolfe was the losing pitcher of record in four innings for the hosts, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks, while striking out two. Matt Gilkey struck out three batters and finished the game on the hill for the Marauders, surrendering an unearned run on two hits and a walk.

Ash Abele was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out for the Vikings, striking out five batters and walking three, while giving up a trio of hits.

Michael Kesterson led the MHS offense, going 2-for-3, while Wolfe was 1-for-3.

Wells, Abele, River Hayes and Matt Sexton each had a hit for the guests, Wells and Bartoe both scored once, while Ward and Radabaugh claimed an RBI apiece.

Both teams left five runners on base, and Meigs committed the game’s only error.

The Marauders will continue TVC Ohio play at home on Wednesday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

