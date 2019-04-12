Marauders fall to Tigers, 6-5

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The comeback attempt came up just short.

The Meigs baseball team scored one of the two runs it needed in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday in Meigs County, but the Marauders left the potential tying run on first base and fell to non-conference guest Marietta by a 6-5 tally.

The Tigers broke the scoreless tie with one run in the top of the third inning, and then went up 6-0 in the top of the fifth.

Meigs (4-4) — which reached scoring position twice in the first four frames —finally broke through with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth. Cole Arnott singled home a pair of runs to end the shut out, and then two more Marauders scored on an error. The hosts left runners on second and third in the frame, however.

Meigs kept it a two-run margin, escaping a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh. Wesley Smith led off the bottom of the frame with a single and eventually scored on an error, but the Marauders couldn’t bring the trying run around and dropped a 6-5 decision.

Alex Pierce took the pitching loss in four innings for Meigs allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk. Smith pitched the next 2.1 frames, giving up five runs, three earned, on six hits and a walk, while Briar Wolfe finished the game and surrendered one hit. Each Marauder pitcher struck out one batter.

Coil was the winning pitcher of record in five innings for the guests, giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks. Duckworth claimed the save, allowing an unearned run and a hit over two innings of work. Coil struck out two batters in the win, while Duckworth fanned one.

Wolfe doubled once for the Marauders, the only extra-base hit of the game. Smith singled once and scored twice in the contest, while Arnott, Cory Cox, and Wyatt Hoover each singled once and scored once, with Arnott earning two RBIs, and Cox picking up one RBI. Andrew Dodson and Michael Kesterson both contributed a single for the hosts.

Corbin Alkire led the guests at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Jackson and Cole Alkire were both 2-for-4 with a run, Miller singled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Hill singled once and scored twice.

The Marauders committed six errors and left five runners on base, while Marietta had three errors and 10 runners stranded.

After visiting Logan on Saturday, Meigs will be back at home against River Valley on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

