Lady Tigers rally past Meigs, 4-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — On the wrong end of a two-out rally.

The Meigs softball team gave up two runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday at its home field, as Marietta escaped with a 4-3 victory in non-conference play.

The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Meigs (7-7) tied it up in the bottom half, with Ciera Older driving in Taylor Swartz.

The Lady Marauders took a 2-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the second, as Alyssa Smith doubled home Jerrica Smith.

Marietta tied the game at two in the top of the third, but Breanna Zirkle tripled and later scored to give the hosts a 3-2 advantage by the end of the inning.

Marietta ended a two inning drought and took the 4-3 lead with a two-run Maddi Scharff single with two outs in the top of the sixth.

The Lady Marauders’ only hit over the final four innings was a one-out single by Older in the bottom of the sixth, but the MHS senior wound up being stranded on second.

Alyssa Smith suffered the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, allowing four runs, two earned, on nine hits, while striking out seven batters and walking three.

Jillian Middleton claimed the win in a complete game for Marietta, striking out five, and giving up three earned runs on five hits.

Zirkle tripled once and scored once to lead the Lady Marauders at the plate, while Alyssa Smith added a double and an RBI. Older singled once and drove in two runs, Swartz singled once, scored once and stole two bases, while Breanna Lilly earned a single and Jerrica Smith scored a run.

Middleton helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Scharff was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Hunter Welch and Vanessa Wilson both singled twice and scored once. Hannah Kroft came up with a single, while Caitlyn Corpman scored once for the

Meigs — which was responsible for both errors in the game — left two runners on base, while Marietta stranded 10.

After a non-conference double-header with Logan on Saturday, the Lady Marauders return to their home diamond on Wednesday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

