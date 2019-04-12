Lady Tomcats surge past Southern, 18-10

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Certainly no shortage of offense.

The Southern and Trimble softball combined for 36 hits on Thursday in Athens County, with the host Lady Tomcats claiming an 18-10 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Southern (4-7, 2-7 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 after an RBI single from Caitlynn DeLacruz in the top of the first, but the Lady Tomcats went ahead 7-1 after three runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.

SHS got two runs back in the top of the third, as DeLacruz doubled home Kassie Barton, and then Cassidy Roderus scored on a single from Jordan Hardwick. Trimble, however, was back up by six after scoring twice in the bottom of the third.

The Purple and Gold rallied to within a run, at 9-8, with five runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Trimble gained some breathing room with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

An RBI single by Ally Shuler in the top of the fifth, and an RBI double by Abby Cummins in the top of the sixth brought the Lady Tornadoes to within two runs, at 12-10, but Trimble scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 18-10 win.

Cummins took the loss in a complete game for Southern, allowing 18 runs, 11 earned, on 19 hits, while striking out four and walking four.

Moore was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Trimble, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, on 17 hits, while striking out six and walking one.

Leading Southern at the plate, Cummins was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in, DeLacruz was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Hardwick was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Cierra Whitesell was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in the win, Ally Shuler was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Barton and Avery King both singled twice and scored twice, with Roderus also scoring a pair of runs.

Osborne led Trimble at the plate, going 5-for-5 with three runs scored and four runs batted in. Skeens, Campbell, Moore, Hankinson, Imler, Young and Lackey had two two hits apiece for Trimble, with Young scoring a game-best four runs.

Southern committed seven errors and left eight runners on base, while THS had one error and six runners stranded.

The Purple and Gold are scheduled to visit South Gallia on Monday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

