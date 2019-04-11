Wahama whips Tigers, 10-0

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — It just took a little time to get going.

The Wahama baseball team broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third, then erupted for eight more unanswered runs over the final two frames en route to a 10-0 mercy-rule decision over host Wirt County on Wednesday night in a non-conference contest.

The White Falcons (11-3) picked up their third consecutive victory in an impressive fashion, albeit a bit of a late fashion. The guests had baserunners caught stealing in each of the first two frames, but the Red and White broke through with a pair of scores in the top of the third.

Tyler Bumgarner received a bases-loaded walk that forced in Jacob Fisher with the eventual go-ahead run, then Antonio Serevicz lifted a sacrifice fly to right that allowed David Hendrick to score for a quick 2-0 edge.

The White Falcons followed by sending 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, which resulted in six runs on five hits, two errors and a walk — pushing the lead out to 8-0.

Jonathan Frye and Tyler Bumgarner tacked on RBI doubles in the fifth that respectively plated Fisher and Hendrick while wrapping up the 10-run triumph.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a 10-4 overall margin and also committed two of the five errors in the contest. The guests stranded eight runners on base, while the Orange and Black left six on the bags.

Tyler Bumgarner was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three hits and two walks over three scoreless innings while striking out two. Murray took the loss after surrendering eight runs (three earned), seven hits and one walk over 3.1 frames.

Tyler Bumgarner led WHS with three hits and four RBIs, while Jacob Fisher added two safeties. Hendrick, Frye, Serevicz, Ethyn Barnitz and Brady Bumgarner also had a hit each for the victors.

Serevicz knocked in three RBIs, while Hendrick drove in two RBIs and also scored three runs. Fisher also crossed home plate twice for the guests.

Hickman led WCHS with two hits, with Carper and Reeder also providing a safety each.

Wahama hosted Waterford on Thursday and returns to action Friday when it travels to Star Mill Park for a TVC Hocking matchup with Southern at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

