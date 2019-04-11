Lady Falcons soar past Williamstown, 15-1

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — An offensive groove.

The Wahama softball team scored in every inning at the plate and notched its 12th straight win in the process Wednesday night during a 15-1 decision over host Williamstown in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The Lady Falcons (15-1) led wire-to-wire in the four-inning mercy-rule affair as the guests built an early 3-0 lead. Hannah Rose scored the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to center by Maddy VanMatre, then Lauren Noble delivered a two-out homer to centerfield that also plated Tanner King.

The Lady Jackets answered with a run in the home half of the first as Hall singled in Hooper with one away, making it a two-run contest through an inning of play.

The Maroon and Gold mustered only one hit and four baserunners the rest of the way, and the guests just kept chugging along at the plate after scoring four runs in the second and another in the third for an 8-1 cushion.

The Red and White then exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth after sending 11 batters to the plate.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a sizable 13-4 overall margin and also played an error-free contest, while the Lady Jackets had one error. Williamstown also stranded four of the five baserunners in the game.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, four hits and a walk over four innings while striking out two. Graham took the loss after surrendering nine earned runs, seven hits and two walks over 3.1 frames while fanning two.

Rose paced Wahama with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, followed by Maddy VanMatre and Deborah Miller with two safeties apiece. Noble, Emily VanMatre, Emma Gibbs, Hannah Billups, Victoria VanMatre and Bailee Bumgarner also had a hit each for the victors.

Maddy VanMatre — who hit a two-run homer in the second — joined Rose and Noble with three RBIs apiece. Billups also hit a solo homer in the top of the third and scored three times.

Hall, Hancock, Vigneron and Graham had a safety each in the setback.

Wahama hosted Waterford on Thursday and returns to action Friday when it travels to Star Mill Park for a TVC Hocking matchup with Southern at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

