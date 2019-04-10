Eagles outlast Southern, 3-1

RACINE, Ohio — Another dominant performance for the Eagles.

Eastern junior Colton Reynolds surrendered just two hits and struck out six over seven innings of work Monday night during a 3-1 victory over host Southern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

Both teams went scoreless through three complete frames, but the visiting Eagles (8-0, 6-0 TVC Hocking) ultimately secured a permanent lead in the top of the fourth as a two-out single to left by Conner Ridenour plated Isaiah Fish for a 1-0 edge.

The Green and White made that lead stick for three innings, then added to their cushion in the top half of the seventh as Brayden Smith scored after Blake Newland was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Ryan Harbour scored one batter later when Fish was hit by a pitch with the bases still loaded, making it a 3-0 contest.

The Tornadoes (5-3, 5-3) finally broke into the scoring column in the seventh as Billy Harmon doubled home Gage Shuler with one away for a two-run deficit.

Reynolds, however, induced a groundout and a strikeout in the next two at-bats, allowing EHS to wrap up the 3-1 triumph.

The Purple and Gold left runners stranded in scoring position in each of the first five frames, including runners at second and third during the fourth and fifth innings. The hosts also left baserunners at third in the third and seventh frames.

Eastern, conversely, stranded runners in scoring position in its final five innings at the plate, leaving runners at third in only the third and seventh frames.

The Eagles outhit SHS by a 7-2 overall margin and also committed both errors in the contest. Southern stranded 10 runners on base, while the guests left only six on the bags.

Reynolds went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run and five walks over seven innings of work. Harmon took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, seven hits and three walks over seven frames while fanning seven.

Ridenour, Smith, Reynolds, Harbour, Matthew Blanchard, Nate Durst and Bruce Hawley provided a hit apiece for the Eagles. Harmon and Noah Diddle had a hit each for Southern.

Eastern returns to action Wednesday when it travels to South Gallia for a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

Southern also returns to the diamond Wednesday as it travels to Trimble for a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.