Lady Marauders outlast Alexander, 8-5

ALBANY, Ohio — Revenge on the road.

The Meigs softball team — which fell to Alexander three times a year ago, including a postseason bout — defeated the defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion Lady Spartans by an 8-5 count on Monday in Athens County, with the Lady Marauders scoring three times in the seventh inning.

Meigs (6-5, 3-1 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 in the top of the first inning, as Taylor Swartz tripled and then scored on a Breanna Zirkle grounder.

Alexander countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, but Bailey Swatzel scored on an error in the second and Swartz came around to score in the third, tying the game at three.

After a scoreless fourth frame, Meigs regained the lead as Swartz hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth. After two quick outs, Katie Hawkins hit a solo homer of her own, giving the Lady Marauders a 5-3 edge.

The Lady Spartans, however, tied the game at five by scoring once in the fifth and once in the sixth.

Meigs reestablished its lead with a two-run single by Ciera Older with one out in the top of the seventh. A two-out single by Breanna Lilly plated Older to cap off the 8-5 victory.

Zirkle earned the pitching victory in a complete game for Meigs, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits, while striking out two batters and walking one.

Gracie Hill took the loss in a complete game for Alexander, striking out three batters and walking one, while giving up eight earned runs and 14 hits.

Swartz finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, four runs scored and one RBI. Hawkins was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and three runs batted in, while Older was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Lilly and Jerrica Smith both went 2-for-4 as well, with Lilly earning an RBI.

Zirkle contributed a double and an RBI to the winning cause, Swatzel chipped in with a double and a run, while Hannah Durst singled once and Jadyn Floyd scored once.

Erin Scurlock was a home run shy of the cycle for the Red and Black, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a single, a run scored and two runs batted in. Hill was 2-for-4 for the hosts, while Ashley Cooper doubled once and scored once. Brooke Casto came up with a single and a run in the setback, while Halie Miller added a single and an RBI.

MHS had three errors and left five runners on base, while Alexander committed one error and stranded six runners.

Meigs will look to make it a season sweep when these teams meet on April 26 in Rocksprings.

The Lady Marauders will be back home on Wednesday against Nelsonville-York.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

