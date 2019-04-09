White Falcons soar past Miller, 8-1

MASON, W.Va. — A productive day at the office.

The Wahama baseball team scored at least one run in five of its six innings at the plate and led wire-to-wire during an 8-1 victory over visiting Miller on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The host White Falcons (10-3, 6-2 TVC Hocking) scored twice in the first and added two more in the third for an early 4-0 cushion, but the Falcons countered with their only score of the night in the top half of the fourth — making it a 4-1 contest.

The Red and White answered with a run in both the fourth and fifth frames to extend their lead out to five runs, then plated two more scores in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up the 8-1 outcome.

Antonio Serevicz provided the eventual game-winning RBI in the first with a sacrifice fly to center that allowed David Hendrick to score for a 1-0 advantage. Brayden Davenport followed by scoring on a two-out single by Tanner Smith for a quick two-run edge.

Smith doubled home Davenport with two away in the third, then came around to score on a Ethyn Barnitz single that made it a 4-0 contest.

Cox reached on an error in the fourth and later scored on a groundout by Dishon, cutting the deficit down to 4-1.

Cooper Peters successfully stole home in the fourth while increasing the lead to 5-1, then Barnitz doubled home Byron Roush for a five-run cushion.

Jonathan Frye doubled home Brady Bumgarner with two away in the sixth for a 7-1 contest, then Frye stole home to complete the 8-1 triumph.

Wahama outhit the guests by an 8-5 overall margin and each squad committed an error in the contest. MHS stranded six runners on base, while the hosts left five on the bags.

Barnitz was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run and three hits over 3.1 innings while striking out seven. Bartley took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, eight hits and four walks over six frames while fanning five.

Smith and Barnitz led WHS with two hits and two RBIs apiece, followed by Hendrick, Frye, Serevicz and Brady Bumgarner with a safety each. Davenport also paced the hosts with two runs scored.

Bartley, Cox, Dishon, Dutiel and McClain paced Miller with a hit each in the setback.

Wahama returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Wirt County for a non-conference contest at 4:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.