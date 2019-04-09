Angels 3rd, Devils 5th at Chesapeake Lions

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Fairland girls and Portsmouth boys came away with top honors Friday night at the 2019 Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational held on the campus of Chesapeake High School.

The Lady Dragons defeated the 10-team girls field by 5.5 points after posting a winning tally of 134 points. The Trojans, on the other hand, beat the 12-team field by just three points after securing a winning total of 123 points.

The Lady Trojans finished second in the girls competition with 128.5 points, while Gallia Academy ended up third overall with 71.5 points. Spring Valley (120) and Rock Hill (103) respectively placed second and third in the boys meet, with Gallia Academy ending up in the five spot with 55 points.

The Blue Angels came away with five top-three finishes in 17 events, including a victory in the 4x200m relay. The quartet of Gabby McConnell, Gretchen McConnell, Asia Griffin and Alivia Lear posted a winning time of 1:57.20.

The 4x100m squad of Lear, both McConnells and Katie Queen placed second overall with a mark of 55 seconds even. Griffin, Gretchen McConnell, Brooke Hamilton and Brooke Johnson also finished third in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:51.70.

Johnson was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:38.10. Trinity Eggers was also third in the 100m hurdles with a mark of 19.5 seconds.

The Blue Devils earned just two top-three finishes, with Cole Rose securing third place in the discus event with a heave of 124 feet, 10 inches.

The 4x200m quartet of Lane Pullins, Ian Hill, Bo Saxson and Jonathan Griffin were also third with a time of 1:41.40.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational held Friday in Chesapeake.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

