Marauders compete at Mingo Relays

LOGAN, Ohio — The Meigs track and field team competed with nine other schools on Friday in Hocking County, with the Lady Marauders claiming seventh and the MHS boys placing 10th.

Athens won the girls team title with a score of 91, just a half point ahead of Marietta in second. Warren claimed third with an 81, followed by Logan at 69, Maysville at 46 and Circleville at 42. The MHS girls’ total of 27 was 1.5 ahead of Zanesville in eighth. Morgan and Nelsonville-York rounded out the 10-team field with respective scores of 21 and 16.

Jewels Conley and Allison Hanstine were second in the high jump relay for Meigs, clearing 4-6 and 4-2 respectively.

The long jump team of Kassidy Betzing and Madison Cremeans took fourth with a combined distance of 29-3.25. Betzing’s leap of 16-10.5 was the longest individual distance in the event.

Lady Marauder quartet of Betzing, Conley, Hanstine and Cremeans took fifth in both the 4x200m and the 1600m sprint medley, coming in with respective times of 1:58.78 and 5:18.28.

The duo of Caroline Roush and Karington Brinker took fifth in both the discus throw relay and the shot put relay, posting combined distances of 175-11 and 58-4 in the respective events.

The host Chieftains won the boys team title with a score of 106, 23 ahead of runner-up Warren. Athens was third with 80, followed by Zanesville at 60, Marietta at 46 and Nelsonville-York at 41. Morgan claimed seventh with a 39, Mayesville was eight with a 29, Circleville took ninth at 25, while the Marauders rounded out field with one marker.

The Marauders’ lone point came in the pole vault relay, with Magnus McDaniel clearing 8-00.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Mingo Relays.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

