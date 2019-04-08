Lady Raiders sweep Glenwood

BIDWELL, Ohio — Keeping a good thing going.

After an 0-4 start to the year, the River Valley softball team moved over the .500 mark for the first time with victories of 17-4 and 15-1 over visiting Glenwood on Saturday in a non-conference doubleheader in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (6-5) needed only 10 innings to complete the twin-bill sweep as the hosts pounded out 27 hits in the 32-run outburst.

The Silver and Black also picked up their fourth consecutive victory while also winning their fifth decision in six outings.

After a scoreless first in the opener, RVHS sent 16 batters to the plate in the home half of the second — which resulted in 13 runs on four hits, six errors, three walks and a pair of fielder’s choices.

Nine-hole hitter Airika Barr gave the hosts their game-winning run and started the eruptive frame with a one-out grand slam to left-center field.

The Lady Raiders added two more runs in the third, but the Lady Tigers countered with three runs in the top of the fourth to close to within 15-3.

River Valley tacked on two runs in its half of the fourth, then surrendered a run in the fifth before wrapping up the mercy-rule decision.

The hosts outhit GHS by an 11-2 overall margin and also committed only two of the nine errors in the contest. Glenwood left five runners on base, while RVHS stranded only one.

Barr was the winning pitcher after allowing two earned runs, two hits and six walks over five innings while striking out 10. Oiler took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and three walks in four frames.

Barr and Cierra Roberts led the hosts with two hits apiece, followed by Hollanbaugh, Brooklyn Sizemore, Skylar Jones, Kasey Birchfield, Chloe Gee, Kaylee Tucker and Sierra Somerville with a safety apiece.

Barr led the way with six RBIs, while Birchfield, Tucker and Somerville also drove in two RBIs apiece. Jones and Tucker — who led off the fourth with a solo homer to left-center — also scored three runs apiece.

Hoskins and Rawlins had the lone Lady Tiger hits in the opener.

Glenwood built a quick score in the top of the first, but the hosts answered with two runs in their half of the frame for a permanent lead.

Back-to-back one-out singles by Roberts and Sizemore turned into a pair of scores on an error, making it a 2-1 contest.

The Silver and Black followed with six runs in the second, five scores in the third and two more plate touches in the fourth while extending their lead out to the 14-run finale.

River Valley outhit GHS by a 16-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the 11 errors in the game. Both teams stranded six runners apiece on the bags.

Somerville was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run, three hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five. Whitley surrendered five earned runs and two walks over four frames while fanning one in the setback.

Roberts, Sizemore and Grace Hash had three hits apiece for the Lady Raiders, followed by Birchfield, Gee and Barr with two safeties apiece. Carly Sigman also had a hit in the triumph.

Sizemore and Gee led the Lady Raiders with two RBIs apiece, while Roberts, Jones, Barr and Hash each scored twice.

Oiler led Glenwood with two hits and accounted for the team’s lone run.

River Valley hosted Point Pleasant on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio softball contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

