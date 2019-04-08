White Falcons soar past Ravenswood, 7-3

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Thorough enough.

The Wahama baseball team had nine different players produce hits and led wire-to-wire on Saturday during a 7-3 victory over host Ravenswood in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The visiting White Falcons (9-3) plated three runs in the top of the first, then added a run apiece in both the third and fourth frames en route to a 5-0 advantage.

The Red Devils (6-8) countered with two scores in the bottom of the fourth, then added another run in the fifth to close to within 5-3.

The Red and White, however, tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh and ultimately wrapped up the four-run triumph.

David Hendrick singled and advanced to third on a Jonathan Frye single to start the first, then Hendrick scored on a groundout for a 1-0 edge. Frye later scored on an Antonio Serevicz single that doubled the lead out to 2-0.

With two away and the bases loaded, Jacob Fisher drew a walk that forced in Tanner Smith from third for a three-run cushion.

Ethyn Barnitz gave the guests a 4-0 advantage with a leadoff homer to left-center to start the third inning, then Serevicz tripled and scored on an error in the fourth for a five-run lead.

Ashton Miller singled home both Kenley Hickman and Cameron Taylor in the home half of the fourth for a 5-2 deficit, then Hickman doubled in Benjamin Queen in the fifth for a two-run contest.

Tyler Bumgarner singled home Hendrick in the seventh for a 6-3 edge, then Brayden Davenport scored an error that allowed Serevicz to reach safely while extending the lead out to 7-3.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a 14-8 overall margin and both teams committed two errors apiece. The White Falcons stranded a dozen runners on base, while RHS left 10 on the bags.

Serevicz was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five. Sturm took the loss for Ravenswood after surrendering three earned runs, four hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Hendrick and Serevicz led the guests with three hits apiece, followed by Frye with two safeties. Smith, Barnitz, Davenport, Tyler Bumgarner, Brady Bumgarner and Trevor Hunt also had a hit each for the victors.

Hickman led the Red Devils with three hits, while Miller had two safeties and a team-best two RBIs.

Wahama hosted Miller on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Wirt County for a non-league contest at 4:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

