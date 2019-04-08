Lady Falcons breeze by Trimble, 13-3

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Nothing unlucky about No. 13 for the Lady Falcons.

The Wahama softball team earned its 13th victory of the season with a 13-3 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Friday in Athens County.

Wahama (13-1, 8-0 TVC Hocking) — winner of 10 straight decisions — took a 1-0 lead with one out in the first, as Maddy VanMatre singled home Hannah Rose.

The Lady Falcon lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the second, as the guests combined three hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Wahama batted around for the second straight frame and scored four more runs in the top of the third, increasing the margin to 9-0.

Trimble — held hitless in the first two innings — got one run back in the bottom of the third, but trailed 11-1 after a two-out, two-run double by Maddy VanMatre in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Tomcats scored once on a two-out hit of their own in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the WHS lead to 11-2.

Following a scoreless fifth frame, Wahama increased its edge to 13-2 with two outs in the top of the sixth, as Maddy VanMatre singled home Emma Gibbs, and then scored on a Tanner King single.

The hosts scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t avoid the 13-3 mercy rule setback.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record in four innings of work for Wahama, striking out two batters and walking one, while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Gibbs pitched the final two frames for WHS, striking out four and walking four, while surrendering one earned run and two hits.

Moore took the pitching loss in a complete game for the hosts, allowing 13 earned runs on 18 hits, four walks and a pair of hit batters.

Leading the Lady Falcons at the plate, Maddy VanMatre was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and five runs batted in, Gibbs was 3-for-3 with four runs and one RBI, while Lauren Noble was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

King was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs for Wahama, Rose went 2-for-3 and scored four runs, while Victoria VanMatre was 2-for-4 and scored once.

Emily VanMatre and Emma Fisher both doubled once in the win, Deborah Miller singled once and scored once, while Aleisia Barnitz crossed home plate once.

Imler led the THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double. Young doubled once for the hosts, while Lackey, Hankinson and Campbell each singled once and scored once, with Hankinson and Campbell each earning an RBI.

Trimble was responsible for both of the game’s errors and stranded six runners on base, four fewer than Wahama.

The Lady Falcons will look to sweep Trimble when these teams meet in Hartford on April 24.

After hosting Miller on Monday, Wahama will have a non-conference bout at Williamstown on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

