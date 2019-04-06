Lady Marauders hold off Wellston, 4-2

WELLSTON, Ohio — There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of drama.

The Meigs softball team escaped Wellston with a 4-2 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Friday, as the host Lady Rockets had the potential game-winning run on base when the Lady Marauders recorded the final out.

Meigs (5-5, 2-1 TVC Ohio) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, plating two runs on an error, and adding another on a Katie Hawkins grounder.

MHS was held off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, but moved ahead 4-0 in the top of the sixth, when Jerrica Smith doubled home Mara Hall.

After not advancing past second base in the first five innings, Wellston stranded a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth.

The Lady Marauders were retired in order in the top of the seventh, and the Lady Rockets ended the shut out with a one-out RBI single by MaKenna Kilgour in the home half.

Next, a bases loaded groundout by Ashley Compston cut the MHS lead to 4-2 with two outs and two runners in scoring position. After a walk to load the bases, WHS lined out to Breanna Lilly in center field to seal the Lady Marauders’ 4-2 win.

Breanna Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out one batter.

Molly Smith took the loss in four innings of work for WHS, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out one. Chloe Johnson finished the game for the hosts, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk.

Alyssa Smith led Meigs at the plate with a 2-for-3 day. Jerrica Smith doubled once and drove in one run for the victors, Hawkins singled once and drove in a run, while Ciera Older singled once and scored once. Zirkle helped her own cause with a single, while Hall, Hannah Tackett and Taylor Swartz scored a run apiece in the win.

Kilgour, Johnson, Erica Scott and Braley Rainer each singled once for Wellston, with Johnson and Compston both picking up an RBI. Smith and Mya Bouska both crossed home plate once in the setback.

Meigs committed four errors and left five runners on base, while Wellston had one error and nine runners stranded.

The Lady Marauders and Lady Rockets are scheduled to meet again on April 24 in Rocksprings.

MHS will be back in action on Monday at Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

