Blue Devils fall at Rock Hill, 5-1

PEDRO, Ohio — Perfect no more.

The Gallia Academy baseball team suffered its first setback of the 2019 season on Friday night during a 5-1 loss to host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (5-1, 2-1 OVC) never led, but managed to knot the score at one-all in the top of the fourth after a Josh Faro double turned into a run on a two-out error that allowed Garrett McGuire to reach safely.

The Redmen (5-3, 2-1), however, took a permanent lead in the home half of the fourth as a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Nick Blankenship allowed Seth Nichols to come home for a 2-1 advantage.

Jake Blagg reached second on a one-out error that allowed both Nichols and Brayden Friend to score in the sixth, then Blagg came home on a two-out double by Logan Haskins for a four-run cushion.

GAHS had the bases-loaded with one away in the seventh, but the Red and White got out of the inning with a double-play that ultimately concluded the outcome.

Blagg gave Rock Hill its first lead in the bottom of the first after coming home on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Kaleb Kidd.

RHHS outhit the guests by a 5-1 overall margin and also committed only one of the three errors in the contest. The hosts stranded eight runners on base, while the Blue Devils left three on the bags.

Hankins was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, one hit and two walks over seven innings while striking out seven. Zane Loveday took the loss after surrendering four runs (one earned), four hits and six walks over 5.1 frames while fanning two.

Faro had the lone hit and scored the only run for the Blue and White.

Blagg, Blankenship, Hankins, Nichols and Friend had a hit apiece for the victors. Blagg and Nichols each scored two runs for the Redmen.

Gallia Academy was at Wellston for a non-conference matchup Saturday and returns to action Monday when it hosts Portsmouth in an OVC contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.