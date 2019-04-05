Point finishes even at Spring Break Invite

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hopefully the tan lines came out as even as their record did.

The Point Pleasant baseball team wrapped up its week in the Palmetto State with a .500 mark after splitting a pair of decisions on Thursday with a 6-5 win over Pigeon Forge and a 15-10 setback to Hilton Head during the 2019 Spring Break Invitational.

The Big Blacks (9-3) picked up their second consecutive victory in the afternoon session as Point rallied back from a 5-1 deficit against PFHS by scoring four runs in the last two frames — which ultimately forced extra-innings.

Miles Williams singled home Josh Wamsley with nobody out in the bottom half of the eighth, giving the Red and Black a one-run triumph in walk-off fashion.

PPHS then faced the Seahawks for the second time this week, but HHHS simply had too much firepower in the night cap as Hilton Head led wire-to-wire in the five-run decision.

The Seahawks defeated Point Pleasant by a 9-1 count in the Tuesday opener. The Big Blacks also picked up a 10-0 win over Beaufort on Wednesday.

Point Pleasant built a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Pigeon Forge as Joel Beattie provided a two-out double that plated Williams.

The Tigers, however, scored five runs in the top of the third as four hits and three errors gave the guests a 5-1 advantage.

Joe Herdman lifted a sacrifice fly to center that plated Brody Jeffers for a 5-2 contest through six complete, then Point made its big game-tying charge in the bottom of the seventh.

With one out and both Williams and Hunter Blain on the corners, Beattie singled in Williams — and both Blain and Beattie moved up a base on an error.

Jeffers followed with a two-RBI single to right, allowing Blain and Wyatt Wilson — a courtesy runner for Beattie — to come score for a five-all contest at the end of regulation.

The Big Blacks outhit PFHS by a 10-6 overall margin and also committed five of the nine errors in the contest. Point stranded nine runners on base, while the Eagles left five on the bags.

Williams ended up picking up the winning decision after allowing two hits and walk over six scoreless innings while fanning nine. Ty Carter took the loss after surrendering one unearned run, one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning of relief while striking out one.

Williams led the Big Blacks with three hits, followed by Beattie, Jeffers and Carter Smith with two safeties apiece. Tanner Mitchell also had a hit for the victors.

Beattie and Jeffers accounted for two RBIs apiece, while Williams led the way with two runs scored.

Logan Harbin and Bailey Webb paced the Tigers with two hits apiece. Harbin also drove in a team-high two RBIs.

The Big Blacks trailed Hilton Head 6-0 midway through the third, but the Red and White countered with five runs in their half of the third to close to within 6-5.

The Seahawks responded with five runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to secure a 15-5 edge.

PPHS answered with a run in the home half of the sixth and plated four more scores in the seventh, but ultimately ran out of outs in the five-run setback.

Both teams produced 11 hits apiece, but Point Pleasant committed seven of the 12 errors in the contest. Each squad also stranded eight runners on base.

John Watson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five unearned runs, four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings while striking out four. Levi Mitchell took the loss after surrendering six runs (three earned), six hits and two walks over three frames while fanning two.

Smith paced PPHS with four hits, followed by Beattie with two safeties. Jeffers, Wilson, Wamsley, Kyelar Morrow and Miles Williams also had a hit each in the setback.

Williams and Jeffers knocked in two RBIs apiece. Wilson scored a team-best two runs.

Daniel Keber, Colin Gross and Cole DeMarzo had two hits each for the victors, with DeMarzo knocking in a game-high five RBIs. Keber and Jeff Hayes also scored three runs apiece for the Seahawks.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it hosts Lincoln County at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

