Lady Knights pound Poca, 13-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point connected on these Dots.

The Point Pleasant softball team produced 11 runs in the home half of the first and ultimately cruised to its ninth straight victory on Thursday night with a 13-2 decision over visiting Poca in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (9-1) trailed 1-0 after a half-inning of play, but the hosts sent 16 batters to plate in their half of the first — which resulted in 11 runs on seven hits, three walks, an error and a fielder’s choice.

Emma Harbour blasted a two-run homer with one away in the first, ultimately providing the game-winning run in the process. Eight of those 11 runs in the first inning were also scored with two outs in the frame.

Kirsten Goldish scored on an error in the top of the second to cut the lead down to nine, but the guests were never closer.

Lillian Hill singled home Madilyn Keefer with one away in the home half of the second for a 12-2 contest, then Hayley Keefer scored on a Harbour groundout for an 11-run edge.

Poca got a two-out single from Jordan Phillips in the top of the third, but the game ended one batter later on a groundout to second base.

Point Pleasant outhit the guests by a sizable 8-3 overall margin, with both teams committing an error apiece in the game. The Lady Dots stranded three runners on base, while the hosts left only two on the bags.

Madilyn Keefer was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run and three hits while striking out three. Chloie Casto took the loss for PHS after surrendering 10 earned runs, eight hits and four walks over two frames while fanning one.

Harbour, Peyton Jordan and Kit Stroud led the Lady Knights with two hits apiece, followed by Tayah Fetty and Hayley Keefer with a safety each.

Harbour led the way with a game-high five RBIs, with Stroud also driving in a pair of scores. Jordan, Harbour, Rylee Cochran and Hayley Keefer each scored two runs for the victors.

Phillips, Goldish and Kaylea Dunbar each had a hit for Poca in the setback. Goldish and Mercedes Bush scored a run apiece, with Karlie Hill accounting for the team’s lone RBI.

Point Pleasant hosted Logan on Friday and it also has home doubleheader on tap for Saturday with Independence and Hurricane. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

