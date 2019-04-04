Lady Raiders roll past NY, 14-2

NELSONVILLE, Ohio —It just took a little time to warm up.

The River Valley softball team used three different multi-run innings to claim its first league win of the year Wednesday night during a 14-2 decision over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Athens County.

The Lady Raiders (3-5, 1-2 TVC Ohio) found themselves in a 1-0 hole through two innings of play, but the guests rallied to score six runs in the top half of the fourth — and ultimately cruised the rest of the way.

The Lady Buckeyes trimmed their deficit down to four with a single score in the fifth, but the Brown and Orange were never closer.

RVHS scored five times in the sixth and added three more runs in the seventh while wrapping up the 12-run triumph.

The Silver and Black outhit NYHS by a sizable 19-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest. The Lady Raiders stranded seven runners on base, while Nelsonville-York left six on the bags.

Sierra Somerville was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, three hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out 11. Griffin took the loss for the hosts after surrendering 10 earned runs, 19 hits and one walk over seven frames while fanning four.

Baylee Hollanbaugh led River Valley with four hits, followed by Cierra Roberts, Chloe Gee, Kaylee Tucker and Kasey Birchfield with three safeties apiece.

Skylar Jones had a home run for her lone hit in the triumph, while Somerville and Airika Barr also chipped in a hit apiece.

Birchfield had a team-best three RBIs, with Hollanbaugh, Gee, Jones and Tucker also driving in a pair of scores. Gee touched home plate a team-high three times, while Hollanbaugh, Roberts, Jones and Tucker also scored two runs apiece.

Shockey and Griffin had the lone hits and also scored a run apiece for NYHS. Lewis also accounted for the team’s lone RBI.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

