Southern stomps Lancers, 16-3

STEWART, Ohio — A total team effort.

The Southern baseball team had 10 players reach base, seven of whom came around to score, on Monday in Athens County, as the Tornadoes stormed past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by a 16-3 count.

Southern (3-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) tallied four runs in the top of the first inning, combining four hits with a pair of walks.

The Purple and Gold repeated their first inning effort in the second, increasing their lead to 8-0 after five hits and a walk. The Tornadoes manufactured their ninth run of the night without the benefit of a hit in the top of the third frame.

After leaving three runners on base over the first two frames, the Lancers (3-3, 2-2) ended the shut out with three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run home run by Gavin Tate. FHHS didn’t make it past first base after the third inning, however.

Southern got all-3 runs back in the top of the fourth inning, and took a 12-3 edge into the fifth. The guests then pounded out seven hits and scored four runs in the top of the fifth, sealing the 16-3 win.

Gage Shuler was the winning pitcher of record in three innings of work, striking out seven batters and walking four, while allowing three runs on two hits. Will Wickline pitched the final two frames, striking out five batters and allowing one hit.

Ian Miller took the loss in 1-plus innings of work for FHHS.

Ryan Laudermilt led Southern at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a game-best five runs batted in. Ryan Acree, Jensen Anderson and Logan Drummer each went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, with Acree doubling twice and earning a pair of RBIs.

Billy Harmon tripled once, scored three runs and earned an RBI in the win, Wickline added a single and an RBI, Noah Diddle and Cole Steele both singled once, while Shuler came up with a run.

Tate, Miller and Mason Jackson each had a hit and a run for the hosts.

Southern committed two errors and left four runners on base, while the Lancers had one error and eight runners stranded.

SHS will go for the season sweep of the Maroon and Gold on April 17 in Racine.

After welcoming Waterford to Star Mill Park on Tuesday, Southern is slated to visit Miller on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

