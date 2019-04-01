Midway completes series win over RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After the completion of Thursday’s suspended game didn’t end the way that the University of Rio Grande had hoped it would, Friday’s regularly-scheduled game against Midway University also failed to go as planned.

The visiting Eagles overcame an early deficit by scoring 11 times in the fifth inning and cruising to a 17-10 win over the RedStorm in River States Conference action at Bob Evans Field.

Midway began the day by scoring three times in the top of the seventh inning to post a 10-7 triumph over Rio in a game that was halted by darkness in a 7-7 tie after six innings on Thursday night.

The Eagles finished the day at 17-16 overall and 8-7 inside the RSC.

Rio Grande slipped to 25-12 overall and 10-5 in league play.

The RedStorm, who posted a 5-2 win in the series opener on Thursday afternoon, appeared on their way to a series victory by scoring one time in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead.

Senior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) had a sacrifice fly to produce the first inning marker, while adding an RBI single in the third.

That’s how things stood until the Eagles sent 15 batters to plate in the fifth inning and scored 11 times.

Zach Lampreia, Tyson Orr and Matthew Olson all had bases-loaded, run-scoring singles against Rio junior starter Zach Kendall (Troy, OH), while Graeham Luttor and Koy Lindsey were both hit by pitches with bases loaded to force in runs and Kurt Paldino drew a bases-loaded walk to give Midway a 6-2 advantage.

Freshman Victor Feliz (Santo Domingo, D.R.) came on in relief of Kendall and promptly surrendered a run-scoring hit to Cameron Nichols and a grand slam home run to Haden Fox to complete the barrage.

Paldino added a two-run homer in the sixth to push the lead to 13-2, but the RedStorm made things interesting for a while by pushing across six runs of their own in the home half of the frame.

Junior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) had an RBI groundout, freshman Brandon Pritchard (Zanesville, OH) had a run-scoring single, junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) clubbed a two-run home run, Rodriguez plated another run with an RBI double and senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) hit a run-scoring single to draw the RedStorm within 13-8.

That’s how things stayed until the Eagles tacked on four more runs in the ninth to put the win on ice.

Cluxton had an RBI hit and Pritchard a run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the ninth for the RedStorm, but the rally ended there.

Fox finished 4-for-5 with the grand slam and a double to lead Midway, while Paldino had two hits and three RBI and the trio of Orr, Olson and Lampreia all had two hits and two RBI.

Brando Aoki got the win for the Eagles, despite allowing 13 hits and eight runs over 5-2/3 innings.

Kendall suffered the loss, surrendering seven hits and nine runs – all earned – over just 4-/13 innings.

Shockley and Cluxton both had three hits and two RBI in the loss for the RedStorm, while Michael Rodriguez finished 3-for-5 with one run batted in.

Freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) and David Rodriguez also had two hits each and Rodriguez had three RBI. Pritchard drove in a pair of runs.

The suspended game from Thursday saw Rio Grande erase a 5-0 first inning deficit and tie the game on a three-run home run by Shockley in the home half of the sixth.

When things resumed on Friday, Orr led off the Midway seventh with a single off of sophomore Caleb Fetzer (Van Wert, OH) – the last of three Rio hurlers – moved to second on a bunt and to third on a groundout before scoring the go-ahead marker on a single by Olson. Luttor followed with a two-run home run.

Lampreia came on to pitch in the bottom of the inning for the Eagles and retired the side in order for his first save of the year.

Luttor finished 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI to pace Midway, while Olson, Paldino and Fox all had two hits and Marion drove in two runs.

Jonathon Hook, the third of four Midway pitchers, earned his second win in as many decisions despite allowing two hits, a walk and a run over 2/3 of an inning.

Michael Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in the loss for Rio Grande, while Daniels and Cluxton had two hits each.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday when it travels to Lima, Ohio for a non-conference doubleheader with the University of Northwestern Ohio.

First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Michael Rodriguez heads to first base after hitting a third inning single in Friday’s 17-10 loss to Midway University at Bob Evans Field. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/04/web1_4.2-RIO-DRod.jpg Rio Grande’s Michael Rodriguez heads to first base after hitting a third inning single in Friday’s 17-10 loss to Midway University at Bob Evans Field. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

