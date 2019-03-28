Lancers slip past South Gallia, 5-4

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Alas, everything went the Rebels way except the final result.

The South Gallia baseball team outhit Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking 11-to-5 on Wednesday night in Gallia County, and SGHS senior Nick Hicks struck out 14 Lancers in a complete game effort. Still, the guests took advantage of two Rebel errors and escaped with a 5-4 victory.

South Gallia (0-4, 0-4 TVC Hocking) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but evened the tally in the bottom of the third.

The Lancers (3-1, 2-0) scored twice in each the fourth and fifth innings, and took a 5-1 lead into the sixth. The Rebels rallied for two runs in the sixth, and added one more in the seventh, but couldn’t push the tying run across and fell by a 5-4 tally.

Hicks was the losing pitcher of record, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits and a trio of walks. Hicks’ 14 strikeouts came against nine different Lancers, with five being fanned twice by the Rebel senior.

Brandon Bond was the winning pitcher of record in three innings of work for the guests, striking out eight batters, while allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk.

Wes Carpenter tossed 2⅓ innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out three. Mason Jackson struck out one batter and earned the save in 1⅔ innings of relief, allowing one earned run on four hits.

Hicks led the South Gallia offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in. Wyatt Rapp was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Andrew Small was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the setback. Jaxxin Mabe, Caleb Johnson and Windle Unroe each singled once in the contest, while Jared Ward and Alex Oram scored once each.

Jackson led the FHHS offense with two hits and two runs scored over four at-bats. Carpenter doubled once, scored once and drove in one run, Ian Miller added a single, a run and an RBI, Gavin Tate doubled once and drove in one run, while Sean Bragg crossed home plate once.

Not only were the Rebels responsible for both of the game’s errors, but SGHS left nine runners on base, five more than FHHS.

The Rebels will be out for revenge on April 12 when these teams meet in Stewart.

South Gallia will be back on the road next, visiting Southern on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

