Athens wins team titles at Meigs Open

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Because of the Athens track and field teams, everyone else was battling for second.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs cruised to team championships, while the Eastern girls and Gallia Academy boys came away with runner-up honors on Tuesday night at the 2019 Meigs Open held at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School.

The Lady Bulldogs won the girls title by 88 points over the 11-team field with a final tally of 195 points, with the Lady Eagles coming in second with 107 points. Gallia Academy ended up third in the girls event with 72 points, while Meigs (51), Wahama (43) and Southern (41) respectively placed fifth through seventh.

South Gallia was 10th in the girls meet with six points, while Ohio Valley Christian was 11th overall with a single point.

Eastern came away with three event champions and four second place performances, with Layna Catlett leading the way with a pair of wins in the shot put (33-6½) and the discus (114-8). Katlin Fick also won the 100m hurdles race with a mark of 18 seconds even.

Brielle Newland was the 400m runner-up with a time of 1:07.68. Newland and Fick also joined Jaymie Basham and Sydney Saunders on the runner-up 4x100m relay squad that posted a time of 55.71 seconds.

Newland, Sanders and Basham joined Alisa Ord in the 4x200m relay as the quartet placed second with a mark of 1:59.48. The 4x800m relay team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Whitney Durst and Ashton Guthrie was also second with a time of 11:12.97.

The Blue Angels mustered only two top-two finishes, including a victory by Sarah Watts in the 1600m run with a time of 5:38.44. Watts also joined Katie Queen, Brooke Hamilton and Brooke Johnson in placing second in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:45.15.

Kassidy Betzing scored two individual titles for the host Lady Marauders after earning wins in the 100m dash (13.39) and long jump (17-4) events. Caroline Roush was also second in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 4 inches.

Wahama came away with an individual champion as MacKenzie Barr won the pole vault with a cleared height of 7 feet, 6 inches.

Southern’s Sydney Roush had a pair of runner-up efforts in the 800m run (2:41.22) and 3200m run (13:34.06).

Jessica Luther had the Lady Rebels’ top finish after placing sixth in the 3200m run with a mark of 15:10.26.

The quartet of Laura Young, Joicy Liao, Chasity Deckard and Leticia Araujo accounted for the lone Lady Defender point after placing eighth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 1:04.47.

The Bulldogs won the boys title by 24 points over the 11-team field with a final tally of 168 points, with the Blue Devils coming in second with 144 points. Chesapeake ended up third in the boys event with 78 points.

Eastern (62), Wahama (34) and Meigs (33) respectively finished fourth through sixth, while South Gallia tied with Federal Hocking for seventh place with 31 points. Southern was ninth overall with 30 points, while OVCS was 11th with a single point.

Daunevyn Woodson claimed three of Gallia Academy’s seven event titles with wins in the 100m dash (11.93), 200m dash (24.08) and long jump (43.79).

Ian Hill posted victories in both the 110m hurdles (17.62) and 300m hurdles (43.79), while Briar Williams won the 400m dash with a mark of 54.41 seconds. Riley Starnes also won the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, one-half inch.

Hill, Williams, Jonathan Griffin and Tristin Crisenbery joined forces on a second place finish in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:49.49. Logan Blouir was also the high jump runner-up with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Nick Browning had the lone Eagles’ title with a win in the 1600m run (5:09.07), while Noah Browning was the runner-up in both the 100m dash (11.94) and 800m run (2:02.41).

The quartet of Noah Browning, Colton Combs, Michael Leston and Jayden Evans also finished second in the 4x100m relay with a mark of 48.34 seconds.

Meigs had an individual champion as Matthew Jackson won the discus event with a throw of 141 feet, 8 inches.

Kyle Northup scored an event title for South Gallia after winning the high jump (6-1), while Justin Butler was the 110m hurdles runner-up with a time of 17.91 seconds.

Southern had a pair of second place efforts from Trey McNickle in the long jump (18-6¾) and David Dunfee in the shot put (40-7).

Josh Frye had Wahama’s top finish with a third-place mark of 56.62 seconds in the 400m dash. Andrew Dubs accounted for the lone Defender point by finishing eighth in the long jump (15-3¼).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Meigs Open track and field meet held Tuesday at Meigs High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

